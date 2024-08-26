Jimmy Thelin on how Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spain’s La Liga can help lure further signing targets to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin on how Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spain’s La Liga can help lure further signing targets to Aberdeen

Striker Miovski made his debut for Girona in a 3-0 La Liga loss at Atletico Madrid on Sunday following his club record transfer from Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin believes Bojan Miovski’s big money transfer to the Spanish top-flight can help lure signing targets to Aberdeen.

Miovski made his debut for new club Girona as a second half substitute in a 3-0 La Liga loss at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old’s transfer secured the Dons £4.5m up front – but the Pittodrie club could bank as much £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Miovski is the fourth player in recent seasons to transfer from Aberdeen to one of the Europe’s “big five leagues” for a seven-figure transfer fee.

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson was sold to Italian Serie A Bologna for £3m in summer 2022, with a 20% sell-on clause.

Ylber Ramadani also transferred to the Italian top-flight, with the Albanian international joining Lecce last summer in a £1.2m deal.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Calvin Ramsay was snapped up by Liverpool in  2022 in a deal that could be worth £6.7m with add-ons.

The Dons received an initial £4.2m for full-back Ramsay, with an additional £2.5m of potential add-ons.

Top clubs in Europe are now monitoring Aberdeen. And Thelin believes ambitious transfer targets will see the Dons as a platform to the big time.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “It (Miovski move) is showing that Aberdeen is a good place to be if you want to achieve something here and ultimately move on.

“They will see the past transfers and Bojan is one more, and we will keep going with that.

“There is that good mix of ambition.

“For a long time now, Aberdeen have done really good work with players also leaving for Italy and the English Premier League.

“This is a good place to grow and continue as a player.

“Aberdeen is a big club with expectations, although it is still a family club inside.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s player trading model

Miovski’s club record transfer to Girona is the embodiment of Aberdeen’s player trading model.

The Dons signed the striker for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Miovski went on to score 44 goals in two seasons and was being tracked by clubs in England, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands.

Aberdeen rejected three previous bids from Girona before securing their valuation of the Pittodrie goal hero.

Thelin said: “That is how the club works with bringing Bojan in and making him grow as a player.

“Bojan had the support of the people here at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
“It is an amazing job they have done and a good journey Bojan is making right now.

“It was a good ending and he was professional all the time he was here.

“Bojan always gave his all in training sessions and full concentration with all the players in the dressing room.

“He deserves the move.”

An environment for players to grow

The potential route available at Aberdeen to one of the top European league – England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France – is now clear.

Aberdeen recently fought off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to sign Finland U21 international winger Topi Keskinen.

The 21-year-ol was secured in an £860,000 transfer from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki.

Signed on a four-year deal, Keskinen made an immediate impact when coming off the bench to score on his debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

The HJK Helsinki manager who sold Keskinen to Aberdeen, Toni Korkeakunnas, reckons the winger has the potential to move from Pittodrie to the English Premier League.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Thelin said: “There is good staff here and it is a good environment – how the club take care of players.

“There are a lot of things for players to come here for and to grow in strong competition.”

‘Bojan can have a really good future’

Miovski was signed as a replacement for Ukrainian international striker Artem Dovbyk, who was sold by Girona to Roma this summer for €30.5m.

Girona will compete in the Champions League this season.

Thelin is confident the striker will thrive at that level.

He said: “Bojan is a really, really good player.

“He has a presence and is calm when he gets a scoring situation inside the box.

“That is the trick to be so calm and to find solutions with the head, left or right foot and shots from outside of the box.

“If he keeps working, believes in himself and finds a way with his team-mates, Bojan can have a really good future.”

 

