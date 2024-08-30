Transfer deadline day latest as Jayden Richardson leaves Aberdeen

Aberdeen have concluded their transfer business for the summer with the announcement defender Jayden Richardson has left the club.

The right back, who joined the Dons from Nottingham Forest in a £300,000 deal in 2022, has struggled for game time at Pittodrie and made just 24 appearances in two years.

Following spells on loan at Stockport County and Colchester United last season Richardson has agreed a termination of his contract with the Dons, which had 12 months remaining.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed Richardson’s departure was the final transfer business of the summer window at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss said: “We would like to wish Jayden the best of luck with his future career and I would like to thank him for his effort and professionalism during his time here.

“In terms of deadline day, the process of adding any new recruits has ended.

“It is important to maintain calm and focus and only add players who can enhance our current squad and build long term value for Aberdeen.

“I am very pleased with the response from the players already at the club, and our new players have integrated well, building strong foundations which will continue to grow over the weeks and months ahead.

“Overall, we are satisfied with the business we have done over this summer.

“We have added some exciting options and the work on improving the squad will be on-going as we prepare for January and summer 2025.

“Our full attention now turns to the match against Ross County and we look forward to another impressive backing from the supporters in Dingwall.”

Aberdeen targets on the move

The Dons announced their business for the summer was concluded five hours before the 11pm deadline.

Aberdeen had a £500,000 bid accepted by Fulham for Scotland under-21 international defender Ibane Bowat earlier this month but the central defender has joined Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park, with a club option for an additional 12 months.

Blues boss John Mousinho is delighted to have the centre-half on board at Fratton Park.

He said: “Ibane has been a target of ours for quite a while and we’re delighted to get him through the door.

“He’s a promising young defender, who has already got a couple of loans under his belt at a high level of European football.

“We believe he can have a positive impact on the squad right away, as well as being a top prospect for the future.

“Ibane is a cultured and athletic player, who’s comfortable on the ball and also enjoys his defending.”

Meanwhile, another Dons target, Australian winger Marcus Younis, is closing in on a move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The Dons had been tracking the 19-year-old Western Sydney Warriors attacker but PSV are confident they have won the race for the teenager.

In the Highlands, Caley Thistle confirmed youngster Jack Walker has joined Nairn County on a loan deal until January.

Ross County also announced youngster George Robesten will spend the season on loan at Brora Rangers.

Deveronvale also strengthened their squad with the loan signing of defender Tobias Davies-Browne from Dundee.

Scottish deadline day deals

Scott Wright – Rangers to Birmingham City – undisclosed

Mikey Johnston – Celtic to West Brom – undisclosed

Ethan Sutherland – St Mirren to Wolves – undisclosed

Brandon Forbes – Dundee United to Norwich City – undisclosed

Jair Tavares – Hibernian to Motherwell – loan

Taylor Steven – St Johnstone to Cliftonville – loan

Miles Welch-Hayes – Livingtson to Maidenhead United – loan

Jack Vale – Blackburn Rovers to Motherwell – loan

Jack Walker – Caley Thistle to Nairn County – loan

George Robesten – Ross County to Brora Rangers – loan

Tobias Davies-Browne – Dundee to Deveronvale – loan