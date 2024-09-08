Aberdeen fans’ mixed reaction to announcement Duk is returning to the squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans’ mixed reaction to announcement Duk is returning to the squad

The Cape Verde international has apologised to manager Jimmy Thelin and his teammates after failing to return for pre-season in the summer.  

Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen made the surprise announcement on Saturday morning that attacker Duk is back training with the club.

The Cape Verde international has apologised to manager Jimmy Thelin and his teammates after failing to return for pre-season in the summer. 

In a statement issued by the Dons, Duk said he wished to “sincerely apologise to everyone associated with Aberdeen for my absence over the last period” and that he “deeply regrets” his actions.

Dons boss Thelin said the 24-year-old has “demonstrated his contrition” and will be given a chance to work his way back into a Dons side that has started the season with nine successive wins in all competitions.

The confirmation of Duk’s return to the squad was met with a mixed reaction from the Dons support.

Gavin Wilson wrote on social media: “I welcome back the prodigal son, if Jimmy wants him, then we should also. But the one way to show he means his apology is to doing that on the pitch.”

Mark Smith wrote: “Get behind him, we don’t know anything about it, could be a good asset for Jimmy.”

Aberdeen striker Duk braving the cold snap in April during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk braving the cold snap in April during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Livingston. Image: SNS.

Humble pie for the Dons attacker

Bryce Scott, however, felt Duk’s inability to land a move away from Pittodrie is the reason he is back involved.

He said: “His plan backfired. He thought going missing would get him out of a club he didn’t want to play for and his agent would get him a move.

“Now the window is shut and his agent failed and got no move, he’s had to eat loads of humble pie and come crawling back.”

Keith Begg is hopeful Thelin will be able to get Duk back playing at his best.

He said: “We don’t know what’s been going on behind the scenes but I can’t help but think he’s had bad advice from his agent.

“It’s in AFC’s interest and Duk’s that he comes back and shows the same spirit he did in the first season. If he does then AFC benefit and Duk will start to see clubs showing an interest in him. I think Jimmy will get the best out of him.”

David Inglis also believes the fans should get behind Duk.

He wrote: “He has made mistakes, like anyone has in life. It is now on him to show that he has seen the error of his ways. He’ll get his career back on track but only if he applies himself in training, gets fit and forces his way back into the team. Wish him well.”

Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons and Aberdeen striker Duk in action at Rugby Park. Image; SNS

Duk must earn his place back

Richard Rae agrees, adding: “We all know what a player he can be. He has to earn his place back, he has to earn the fans trust back, he has to earn his move!”

Steve Warner said: “It’s what he does from now to prove his apology is genuine…” while Tom Mathers wrote: “If he comes in and gives 100% then yes I’ll support him but if he gets an attitude and distrupts team spirit then get him out of there asap.”

Iain Watt believes Duk “shouldn’t be anywhere near the first team after disrespecting the club, the staff, the players, the fans and the city.”

But Stuart Davie hopes Duk returns with a point to prove.

He wrote: “I hope he comes back with the right attitude and commitment to the club. He might turn out to be a better player and score more goals for the Dons.

“Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he does well. Come on Duk and prove that you have what it takes.”

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk returns to Aberdeen and says sorry to club and fans for going AWOL
2
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Topi Keskinen for rapidly embracing his football philosophy
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen have the right man at the helm for what could be…
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Loan star Kevin Nisbet can fill the void left by Bojan Miovski…
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin vows to add further edge to in-form Aberdeen's attack
Aberdeen FC's Kevin Nisbet celebrates with Graeme Shinnie in front of fans after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County
Debate: Will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen FC split the Old Firm this season?
7
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on battle to be Bulgaria's No 1
Shay Logan is just one of the former players to show up at Zizzi's. Image: Tenerife Dons.
Inside Aberdeen's Tenerife supporters club that grew from three Dandies to attracting 80 matchday…
Aberdeen goal scoring legend Joe Harper in action. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Joe Harper to be honoured by SFA with medal
Kevin Nisbet scores against Ross County for Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen have landed an early blow in the race for Euro qualification

Conversation