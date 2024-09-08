Aberdeen fans’ mixed reaction to announcement Duk is returning to the squad

Aberdeen made the surprise announcement on Saturday morning that attacker Duk is back training with the club.

The Cape Verde international has apologised to manager Jimmy Thelin and his teammates after failing to return for pre-season in the summer.

In a statement issued by the Dons, Duk said he wished to “sincerely apologise to everyone associated with Aberdeen for my absence over the last period” and that he “deeply regrets” his actions.

Dons boss Thelin said the 24-year-old has “demonstrated his contrition” and will be given a chance to work his way back into a Dons side that has started the season with nine successive wins in all competitions.

The confirmation of Duk’s return to the squad was met with a mixed reaction from the Dons support.

Gavin Wilson wrote on social media: “I welcome back the prodigal son, if Jimmy wants him, then we should also. But the one way to show he means his apology is to doing that on the pitch.”

Mark Smith wrote: “Get behind him, we don’t know anything about it, could be a good asset for Jimmy.”

Humble pie for the Dons attacker

Bryce Scott, however, felt Duk’s inability to land a move away from Pittodrie is the reason he is back involved.

He said: “His plan backfired. He thought going missing would get him out of a club he didn’t want to play for and his agent would get him a move.

“Now the window is shut and his agent failed and got no move, he’s had to eat loads of humble pie and come crawling back.”

Keith Begg is hopeful Thelin will be able to get Duk back playing at his best.

He said: “We don’t know what’s been going on behind the scenes but I can’t help but think he’s had bad advice from his agent.

“It’s in AFC’s interest and Duk’s that he comes back and shows the same spirit he did in the first season. If he does then AFC benefit and Duk will start to see clubs showing an interest in him. I think Jimmy will get the best out of him.”

David Inglis also believes the fans should get behind Duk.

He wrote: “He has made mistakes, like anyone has in life. It is now on him to show that he has seen the error of his ways. He’ll get his career back on track but only if he applies himself in training, gets fit and forces his way back into the team. Wish him well.”

Duk must earn his place back

Richard Rae agrees, adding: “We all know what a player he can be. He has to earn his place back, he has to earn the fans trust back, he has to earn his move!”

Steve Warner said: “It’s what he does from now to prove his apology is genuine…” while Tom Mathers wrote: “If he comes in and gives 100% then yes I’ll support him but if he gets an attitude and distrupts team spirit then get him out of there asap.”

Iain Watt believes Duk “shouldn’t be anywhere near the first team after disrespecting the club, the staff, the players, the fans and the city.”

But Stuart Davie hopes Duk returns with a point to prove.

He wrote: “I hope he comes back with the right attitude and commitment to the club. He might turn out to be a better player and score more goals for the Dons.

“Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he does well. Come on Duk and prove that you have what it takes.”