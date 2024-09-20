Aberdeen v Spartans: How many changes will Jimmy Thelin make for Premier Sports Cup quarter-final?

Jimmy Thelin can secure Aberdeen’s return to Hampden by winning just his 11th game as manager – maintaining the perfect start to his Pittodrie tenure in the process.

Manager Thelin can make it 11 victories from 11 on Saturday evening when Spartans visit the Granite City for a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash.

Hopes are high, after their superb Premiership start, the Swedish boss will be the man to end the Dons’ decade-long silverware drought.

They can take a big step towards this by reaching the last-four of the League Cup, which is the last trophy the club lifted, back in 2014.

Will Jimmy Thelin ring changes for Aberdeen v Spartans?

While Saturday night’s game is a crucial cup quarter-final, it is also a visit from a League Two side who ply their trade three divisions below Aberdeen.

Thelin’s first competitive outings as Reds gaffer came in the Premier Sports Cup group stage against lower-tier opponents, and (having already beaten League Two Peterhead 4-0 in a friendly at Balmoor) they dispatched League One Dumbarton 6-0 at Pittodrie.

Given Spartans are currently fourth on the SPFL’s lowest rung after six matches, the temptation might be there for Thelin to give some of the Aberdeen players who have not had as much game-time some extra minutes.

This approach will always split fans and pundits into the accepting and the opposite, “you should always play your strongest team” camps…

Aberdeen haven’t had any real injury issues thus far under Thelin, bar Leighton Clarkson and still-absent centre-mid Dante Polvara (hamstring tear).

But the boss may want to use the Spartans fixture – as important as it is on the trophy trail – to ensure some of his back-up men are match-fit for the challenges ahead, including a tough October in the Premiership.

Should Thelin opt to make a few changes in personnel for the League Cup clash? If he does, who might come into his thinking?

Tweaks in attack and in midfield?

In the 2-1 home league win over Motherwell last Saturday, Thelin was forced to give summer signing Ante Palaversa his first start in midfield, due to skipper Graeme Shinnie’s illness – and the Croatian, once transferred to Manchester City for £6 million, impressed.

But it was one of just two changes from the previous victory against Ross County, with another new addition, loan striker Kevin Nisbet, replacing Ester Sokler in attack.

You would think Thelin might be tempted to give Palaversa (alongside the dependable Sivert Heltne Nilsen or a returning Shinnie) and Scotland international Nisbet another run-out against Spartans – it looks like a good opportunity for ex-Hibs forward Nisbet to get a couple more goals following his arrival from Millwall, anyway.

The manager might consider resting recent Finland debutant Topi Keskinen out wide, instead putting Shayden Morris (with his goal and five assists this season) back on the right flank from the start. Or he could utilise Vicente Besuijen.

But will Thelin want to upset the rhythm of Premiership top scorer Pape Gueye, who is now on five goals for the campaign, by resting the striker for Sokler or Peter Ambrose, who has played in all 10 fixtures in the campaign, but only for an average of 16 minutes?

Key man Jamie McGrath has played in every game for Aberdeen this term, and you could see a scenario where youth academy graduate Ryan Duncan is instead given some minutes – he has played just 77 of them so far – on the left flank. Or will the previously-AWOL Duk come in for a first appearance since the attacker’s return to Cormack Park?

In centre of the park, it is perhaps likely playmaker Leighton Clarkson – fit again following a shoulder fracture – will come in, but this would surely mean sacrificing a striker…

Rearguard reserves in need of minutes

The most potential for change against Spartans is in the Dons defence and to the first-choice backline of Dimitar Mitov in goal, right-back Nicky Devlin, centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic (right) and Gavin Molloy (left), and left-back Jack MacKenzie.

Sub goalie Ross Doohan has only played in the League Cup group game at East Kilbride, and he could come in, and there are other alternative candidates, Jack Milne (right/centre-back), Angus MacDonald (centre-back) and James McGarry (left-back) crying out for minutes in the rearguard – as they’ve played about 350 collectively.

Part of Thelin’s thinking when it comes to his selection may also be prospect of Gueye, Besuijen and McGarry missing the next game in the Premier Sports Cup – in theory the Hampden semi – should they each pick up another booking in the competition on Saturday.

What would your Aberdeen XI against Spartans be?

Our writers’ predicted XIs…

Danny Law: (Right to left) Mitov, Devlin, Rubezic, Molloy, McGarry, Palaversa, Nilsen, Keskinen, Gueye, Clarkson, Nisbet. (Duk and Shinnie added to bench.)

Ryan Cryle: (Right to left) Mitov, Milne, Rubezic, Molloy, McGarry, Palaversa, Shinnie, Gueye, Clarkson, Morris, Nisbet.