EXCLUSIVE: Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5million cannabis farm was uncovered

The P&J can reveal the sheer scale of a cannabis farm operation which was discovered in an abandoned Peterhead nightclub this week.

Police stormed a building formerly known as Deja Vu on Wednesday, September 18, uncovering hundreds of cannabis plants.

Officers were quick to lock down Queen Street as they searched the building.

The following day, Police Scotland confirmed drugs worth an estimated £1.5million had been seized.

Now, The Press and Journal has obtained an image of the inside which shows the scale of the operation.

A sea of green foliage packs the once-empty space, which was once a popular haunt for revellers on a Friday and Saturday night.

Hundreds of plants potted in grey tubs take up the floor, supported by lights and other paraphernalia.

Following the raid, two men were arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

Iraldo Sarasellil, 25, and Ronaldo Abazi, 26, appeared in private yesterday at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing drugs charges and an allegation of breaching the Electricity Act.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Earlier this week, Detective Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland. Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”