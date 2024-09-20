EXCLUSIVE: Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5million cannabis farm was uncovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5million cannabis farm was uncovered

The scale of the operation inside the abandoned Deja Vu has been revealed.

By Ross Hempseed
Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5m of cannabis was found.
Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5m of cannabis was found.

The P&J can reveal the sheer scale of a cannabis farm operation which was discovered in an abandoned Peterhead nightclub this week.

Police stormed a building formerly known as Deja Vu on Wednesday, September 18, uncovering hundreds of cannabis plants.

Officers were quick to lock down Queen Street as they searched the building.

The following day, Police Scotland confirmed drugs worth an estimated £1.5million had been seized.

Now, The Press and Journal has obtained an image of the inside which shows the scale of the operation.

Police have been carrying out enquiries at the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A sea of green foliage packs the once-empty space, which was once a popular haunt for revellers on a Friday and Saturday night.

Hundreds of plants potted in grey tubs take up the floor, supported by lights and other paraphernalia.

Following the raid, two men were arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

Iraldo Sarasellil, 25, and Ronaldo Abazi, 26, appeared in private yesterday at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing drugs charges and an allegation of breaching the Electricity Act.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Queen Street was locked down earlier this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, Detective Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland. Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

