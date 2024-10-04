Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed attacker Pape Gueye has had successful surgery on a thigh injury that will rule him out for up to four months.

The 25-year-old suffered a quad muscle tear during training last week.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye was in red-hot form and, with five league goals, remains the Premiership’s top scorer despite his injury set-back.

Thelin confirmed the attacker has undergone surgery in London and will now begin his rehabilitation.

He said: “It is a tough thing that happened to Pape.

“He is on his way back after his surgery in London and he will arrive this afternoon.”

Pape Gueye’s battle back to fitness

Gueye had scored five goals in the last four games in all competitions before picking up the injury.

With the support of the club’s medical team, Thelin is confident Gueye can return to action stronger than ever.

He said: “Pape is a really positive guy and we have a good medical team here and he will have a big support from us.

“Sometimes you can come out stronger in these situations.

“I am sure he will do that.”