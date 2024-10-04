Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update

Attacker Gueye is set to be ruled out for up to four months with a quad muscle tear.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed attacker Pape Gueye has had successful surgery on a thigh injury that will rule him out for up to four months.

The 25-year-old suffered a quad muscle tear during training last week.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye was in red-hot form and, with five league goals, remains the Premiership’s top scorer despite his injury set-back.

Thelin confirmed the attacker has undergone surgery in London and will now begin his rehabilitation.

He said: “It is a tough thing that happened to Pape.

“He is on his way back after his surgery in London and he will arrive this afternoon.”

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Pape Gueye’s battle back to fitness

Gueye had scored five goals in the last four games in all competitions before picking up the injury.

With the support of the club’s medical team, Thelin is confident Gueye can return to action stronger than ever.

He said: “Pape is a really positive guy and we have a good medical team here and he will have a big support from us.

“Sometimes you can come out stronger in these situations.

“I am sure he will do that.”

Conversation