Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa lifts lid on playing alongside Pape Gueye in Belgium

Midfielder Palaversa played alongside Gueye for a season at K.V. Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Polaversa has backed Pape Gueye to continue his red hot scoring streak – as he watched him hit the goal trail in Belgium.

Summer signing Palaversa played alongside Gueye at KV Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight during the 2021-22 season.

Croatian Palaversa was on a season-long loan at KV Kortrijk from English Premier League giants Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, a £6million signing for Manchester City in 2020, watched Gueye hit the heights in the Belgian Pro League.

Ultimately an injury suffered in December 2021 brought Gueye’s season to a premature end.

However, Palaversa saw enough to convince him the goals will continue to flow for the attacker at Aberdeen.

Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen and Motherwell’s Kofi Balmer. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I played with Pape in Belgium and we had a really good half a season there.

“Then Pape got injured, the coach went to Standard Liege and we went down a little bit in the league.

“But for that half year we played great football.

“I’m so happy for Pape that he is scoring goals and playing really well.

“And I’m not surprised Pape is scoring now as he was playing at that same level when we were in Belgium, around three years ago.

“He will continue like this.”

Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Pape is a really good player’

Gueye is the Premiership’s leading scorer with five goals from five league games.

The former Senegal under-20 international netted in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Spartans to take his season’s tally to six.

In-form Gueye has scored five goals in the last four games in all competitions.

It is a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Gueye who was a £500,000 signing from Kortrijk last summer.

Gueye made just one start last season before being sent on loan to Norwegian top flight Kristiansund from February to July.

Thelin offered every Aberdeen a clean slate when arriving as manager and the opportunity to secure a place in his long-term plans.

Gueye grabbed it.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Palaversa said: “I didn’t speak to Pape before I came to Aberdeen.

“When I was sure I would get the move to Aberdeen I checked the team.

“And then I realised he is here.

“Pape is a really good player.”

Targeting an added two year contract

Palaversa played alongside Gueye during a period when he was sent on a number of loans by Manchester City.

The midfielder was also on loan at Getafe (Spain) and Oostende (Belgium).

Following his £6m transfer in January 2020 he was sent back on loan to Hajduk Split, the club that sold him to Manchester City.

In summer 2022 Palaversa completed a permanent transfer to Troyes in France.

He suffered a frustrating two seasons at Troyes due to injury.

Aberdeen signed the midfielder this summer on an initial one-year contract.

However, there is the option to extend that by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses.

He aims to trigger that additional two years at Aberdeen.

Palaversa said: “At present I am here and trying to be as good as I can be to help the team, then we will see after.”

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I can bring quality passes and composure’

The midfielder made his first start for the Dons in the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell.

The Croatian replaced captain Graeme Shinnie who was ruled out of the ‘Well clash due to illness.

Shinnie returned to fitness for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Spartans at Pittodrie.

Yet Palaversa retained the starting slot, with Shinnie named as a substitute in the 4-0 win.

What does Palaversa believe he can bring to Aberdeen?

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
He said: “I can bring quality of passes and composure.

“And try to help my team-mates.

“I played with Josip Juranović when I was at Hajduk Split and I followed him when he was at Celtic.

“So, I knew a bit about the standard of Scottish football.”

Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Croatia squad call-up target

Palaversa has been capped at every level for Croatia from under-14 to under-21.

The midfielder was rated as one of the hottest young talents in Croatian football.

He was captain of the Croatian under-19 national squad.

Capped 12 times at under-21 level, Palaversa played in the UEFA U21 European Championship finals.

He hopes starring for a successful Aberdeen can propel him into senior Croatian manager Zlatko Dalić’s team.

Palaversa said: “I think if the team continue the way then it can help me get into the Croatia team.

“We are playing really well as a team and that can only help the individuals to go up.”

 

