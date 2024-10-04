Weekend fees scrapped at two Aberdeen city centre car parks this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekend fees scrapped at two Aberdeen city centre car parks this month

The council hopes the special offer will be a "boost" for early Christmas shoppers.

By Jamie Sinclair
It's hoped that the offers will bring more footfall to the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns.
Aberdeen City Council is scrapping weekend fees at two city centre car parks this month – hoping it will be a “boost” for early Christmas shoppers.

Both Denburn and Frederick Street car parks will have free parking for the last three weekends in October. The offer will extend to the first weekend in November.

Furthermore, seven council car parks will have £1 stays from 5pm to 8am throughout the month.

The car parks included are Virginia Street, the Gallowgate, Frederick Street, Summer Street, Chapel Street, West North Street, and the Denburn.

Free parking is a popular answer to the question of how to revive Aberdeen's troubled Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Trinity Centre Q-Park will also give motorists 20% off pre-booked parking using the code ABRDN20 until October 31.

Aberdeen City Council Net Zero, Environment and Transport Vice Convener Councillor Miranda Radley said: “The parking offers will also be a boost for people coming into the city to start their Christmas shopping.

“I’d encourage people to take the time to visit local businesses across the city centre.

“We have a huge number of fantastic independent traders as well as major national retailers.”

Council hopes October parking offers will bring people to city centre

In an update confirming the parking waives, the council stressed that all car parks “can be accessed without going through the city centre bus gates”.

“Motorists can still get to destinations, just by using a different route than they’re perhaps used to,” a spokesman said.

Council officials hope the offer encourages families to follow a new dinosaur brick trail located around the city.

Running from October 12-27, 18 dinosaur models have been placed at various city centre businesses.

There is also the Hidden Lego mini-figure competition, where small Lego figures have been hidden in 10 shop windows around the Upperkirkgate and Belmont Street area.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The trails promise a great family day out letting youngsters learn about dinosaurs in venues all over the city centre while having lots of fun at the same time.”

More detail on the parking offer and trails can be found here. 

 

