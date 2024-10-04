Weekend fees scrapped at two Aberdeen city centre car parks this month

Aberdeen City Council is scrapping weekend fees at two city centre car parks this month – hoping it will be a “boost” for early Christmas shoppers.

Both Denburn and Frederick Street car parks will have free parking for the last three weekends in October. The offer will extend to the first weekend in November.

Furthermore, seven council car parks will have £1 stays from 5pm to 8am throughout the month.

The car parks included are Virginia Street, the Gallowgate, Frederick Street, Summer Street, Chapel Street, West North Street, and the Denburn.

The Trinity Centre Q-Park will also give motorists 20% off pre-booked parking using the code ABRDN20 until October 31.

Aberdeen City Council Net Zero, Environment and Transport Vice Convener Councillor Miranda Radley said: “The parking offers will also be a boost for people coming into the city to start their Christmas shopping.

“I’d encourage people to take the time to visit local businesses across the city centre.

“We have a huge number of fantastic independent traders as well as major national retailers.”

Council hopes October parking offers will bring people to city centre

In an update confirming the parking waives, the council stressed that all car parks “can be accessed without going through the city centre bus gates”.

“Motorists can still get to destinations, just by using a different route than they’re perhaps used to,” a spokesman said.

Council officials hope the offer encourages families to follow a new dinosaur brick trail located around the city.

Running from October 12-27, 18 dinosaur models have been placed at various city centre businesses.

There is also the Hidden Lego mini-figure competition, where small Lego figures have been hidden in 10 shop windows around the Upperkirkgate and Belmont Street area.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The trails promise a great family day out letting youngsters learn about dinosaurs in venues all over the city centre while having lots of fun at the same time.”

More detail on the parking offer and trails can be found here.