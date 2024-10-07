Ref watch: Why VAR did not intervene in Aberdeen’s equaliser against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: Why VAR did not intervene in Aberdeen’s equaliser against Hearts

Finlay Elder explains why Nicky Devlin's strike against the Jambos in the Dons' 3-2 win on Sunday should have been ruled out.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 06: Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 06, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Nicky Devlin celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen’s win against Hearts on Sunday was one full of refereeing controversy and there was plenty to keep referee John Beaton and his officials busy at Pittodrie.

There was nothing controversial for the first two goals of the game, which the Dons won 3-2, with the first bit of discussion coming as the away side took the lead.

Hearts were awarded a corner before Blair Spittal found the net with an excellent long ranged effort.

Just before the corner was awarded Aberdeen fullback and recent Scotland call-up Nicky Devlin was appealing for a foul.

Devlin successfully blocked a James Penrice cross into the box, before the ball looked to be bouncing out for a corner.

The Aberdeen defender managed to get his body in front of the ball and went down under pressure from his former Livingston teammate.

For me he was trying to be too cute, he didn’t want to put the ball out for a corner so was waiting for the contact to be initiated.

It was very soft and Devlin knew what he was doing, for me it was definitely not a foul.

There simply wasn’t enough in it.

Dons were lucky officials missed quickly taken free kick

The hosts would hit back in controversial fashion as Devlin was once again involved.

However, there were no issues with the goal itself.

The issue lies with the quick free kick Graeme Shinnie took.

At the time I was certain the ball was moving and I thought the referee definitely missed this.

To me it was fairly obvious the ball was not stationary and play should’ve been pulled back.

Of course, unfortunately for Hearts a few passes later and the game is back to a draw.

As per the IFAB Laws of The Game they do not allow restart decisions to be looked at by VAR.

This includes, free kicks, corners and throw ins.

Aberdeen were certainly let off the hook with this decision, the ball was most certainly moving and play should have been stopped.

Luckily for Jimmy Thelin, this was missed by the referee and with VAR unable to correct his mistake, the goal stood.

Grant’s temper got the better of him

 Jorge Grant after being shown a red card against the Dons. Image: SNS

Jorge Grant would be booked for his complaints following the goal, a silly caution for dissent which would prove costly.

Ten minutes on from the equaliser, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, making his first appearance of the season,  would be hacked down by Grant.

A silly and needless foul, especially when you’re on a booking. Beaton would correctly issue a second caution and send off the Hearts midfielder.

He simply doesn’t need to make that challenge. Yes, Duk is on the counter but there are still bodies back.

On a booking in a tight game you want to avoid diving in and running the risk of completely missing the ball and catching your man.

No doubt in my mind a second yellow and sending off was spot on.

Shankland fortunate to stay on the pitch

 Referee John Beaton speaks to Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland during Sunday’s game at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

I think one of the biggest talking points of the match has to be Lawrence Shankland.

The former Don always seems to have some involvement in these games.

I thought he was a very lucky boy to stay on the pitch.

He had so many late and needless fouls, which eventually resulted in his first booking.

After he was cautioned he continued his war path, going through Slobodan Rubezic before appearing to leave an elbow into the ribs of Jack MacKenzie which was missed by Beaton.

He would then go on to kick the ball away after it had clearly gone out, something which is a hot topic south of the border right now.

Ante Palaversa would be booked for the exact same thing later in the game.

In the dying embers Dimitar Mitov would strongly claim a cross into the box, with Shankland appearing to lead with his head into the chest of Mitov.

The Dons keeper was unaffected by the move and wasn’t afraid to let the Hearts captain know of his delight at sealing the game.

I think on another day he would’ve seen a red and I don’t think anybody would’ve batted an eyelid.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

