Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin’s reaction as Aberdeen’s sensational winning streak hits record-breaking 13 games with thrilling win against Hearts

Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says he could see “the fire in the eyes” of his players as they fought back from behind against Hearts to continue a sensational winning start to the season.

Thelin’s Dons battled back from 2-1 down at a sell-out Pittodrie to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory – and a 100% record of 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

Thelin also now boasts the greatest ever start by a manager in Scottish football history.

The previous record was 12 wins from 12 set by Martin O’Neill when taking over at Celtic in 2000.

Red-hot Aberdeen sit second in the Premiership with a perfect return of 21 points from seven games, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Next up for Aberdeen is a top-of-the-table showdown against the Hoops at Parkhead after the international break.

The Red Army chanted “bring on Celtic” at full-time.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “It was great to see the fire in the eyes of the players and how they pushed each other to get the win.

“They had that hunger to try to find ways to win, to keep pushing and pushing.

“They really competed. And they did that along with the fans at Pittodrie because the atmosphere was something extra.

“I think we could all feel that. It was amazing.

“The players are giving everything they have, even if they are playing the full game or some parts, everyone is connected.

“It is great to see that spirit.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin’s message to enjoy the victory

Aberdeen went 1-o ahead after just two minutes when Topi Keskinen fired home.

However the Reds were left facing a first setback under Thelin when Hearts moved ahead via goals from Frankie Kent and Blair Spittal.

Never-say-die Dons refused to buckle and fought back to grab a dramatic victory with superb goals from Nicky Devlin and a late Ante Palaversa strike.

Hearts were reduced t0 10 men in the 75th minute at 2-2 when Jorge Grant was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, for a foul on Duk.

After the dramatic win Thelin says he will enjoy it, before beginning preparation for the high stakes clash against Celtic.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He said: “After the game myself and the coaching staff said we don’t analyse anything today.

“We have to enjoy the evening.

“Sometimes you have to enjoy the victories when you push so hard.

“Hearts were so good but still we found a way to win and celebrate with our fans and enjoy our evening.

“We are going to relax tonight then start preparing for the Celtic game.

“Today is not the right day to analyse that as we have to think about the atmosphere and the win.

“The whole of Pittodrie was bouncing. We have to enjoy it.”

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin on the need to be brave

Aberdeen have opened up a 19 point chasm over Hearts after just seven games, and also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle side.

Hearts finished third in the Premiership last season but are currently bottom of the table.

The Swede accepts his in-form side made mistakes against the Edinburgh club, but was pleased with the way they reacted.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “We got a really great start in the game with a nice goal from Topi.

“Then there were some parts that we have to improve on for the future.

“Hearts tested us a little bit inside the game but when things don’t go exactly as planned that is football sometimes.

“You also have an opponent on the other side.

“We had some mistakes in the game but the team still stood together and did not get too stressed.

“We put in the extra runs, extra tackles and won the extra duels to get back into the game and start creating chances again.

“Then we arrived much better later in the game with how we attacked the box.

“It was difficult as Hearts did a lot of good things.

“Football is a game with mistakes and you have to reduce them but also still be brave.”

 

