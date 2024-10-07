Aberdeen law firm Addleshaw Goddard appoints new partner

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard has added a new partner to its employment team in Aberdeen.

Anya Duncan joins the company, based at the Prime Four Business Park, from Stronachs, bringing with her a 20-year track record of experience in the market.

She will act for international clients across sectors including energy, construction, transport, hospitality and manufacturing.

During her time at the firm she will be working closely with existing Aberdeen-based employment and immigration law specialist, Robert Phillips, as well as the firm’s corporate and commercial practice.

Addleshaw Goddard a ‘great attraction’

Anya is one of six additions to the Addleshaw Goddard Aberdeen office.

She said: “My work sees me engage with businesses and organisations with a presence around the world.

“So being part of a firm with a global network of offices is a great attraction and will allow me to bring my skill set to an even broader range of clients.”

Joining Anya in the employment law team is new associate Alannah Mills.

Meanwhile, the firm’s corporate team in the city has welcomed two new additions.

Michaela Watts has joined from Brodies as a managing associate.

And newly qualified solicitor Natasha Hassard becomes an associate in the team.

Investment in Aberdeen team

David McEwing, lead partner in the Aberdeen office at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “These appointments are more evidence of our commitment to invest in the team on the ground in Aberdeen at a momentous time for the city and region.

“Anya is highly experienced in the energy supply chain and has great contacts internationally, where our strong presence in the Middle East is a particular attraction.

“At a time of unprecedented changes in the UK continental shelf, with a new government driving significant changes in employment and immigration law that impact many employees, we are in a strong position to help businesses navigate these changes.”

Growing Aberdeen team

Two new recruits in Aberdeen, Rijul Shah and Zoe Anderson, take its number of trainees in the city to four.

Addleshaw Goddard has welcomed 12 new partners in Scotland in the past year alone. It recently recorded a 17% increase in revenue for the Scottish based business.

Anya’s appointment is the next step in the development of a multi-partner employment and immigration team, located across each of the firm’s Scottish offices.