Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie set for first Scotland call-up

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is set to be called up to the Scotland national team for the first time.

The 24-year-old will be called into Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal with Celtic’s Greg Taylor set to drop out.

Left-back MacKenzie will join Dons teammate Nicky Devlin who was called up to the national team for the first time last week.

The Aberdeen defenders have played their part in helping the Reds make a perfect start to the season with 13 wins from 13 games.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is also expected to be drafted in to replace Angus Gunn, who is likely to miss out through injury.

Scotland face Croatia away from home on Saturday before hosting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at Hampden next Tuesday.