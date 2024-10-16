Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis reveals why he turned down Rangers

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has revealed a sense of loyalty to the Dons led to him turning down the chance to join Rangers.

The former Dons keeper had verbally agreed to stay at Pittodrie in 2019 when former Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard made a move to bring Lewis to Ibrox.

Lewis, who admitted to being flattered by the interest, insists there was no chance of him reneging on his word to then Dons boss Derek McInnes to remain at Aberdeen.

Lewis, who earlier this week announced his retirement from the game, says his bond with Aberdeen meant he could not leave the Dons to join their major rivals.

Lewis told the Daily Record: “We played Rangers away and we lost 2-0 at Ibrox.

“I had a really good game. Rangers made contact with a few people after that game and so I was aware of their interest.

“They had asked a few questions and knew I was into the last year of my contract.

“I had verbally agreed to an extension with Aberdeen and I wasn’t going to go back on that.

“Rangers are a big club but I wouldn’t have felt comfortable going to there from Aberdeen.

“It wouldn’t have felt right and also I had verbally agreed a new deal with Aberdeen.

“I also didn’t want to impact my standing at Aberdeen or to cut ties with people and supporters who I had become friends with.

“Yes, the interest was flattering and the money would have been great, I’m sure.

“I spoke to Derek and he was also aware of Rangers’ interest. So he got me in and the following day I signed my new Aberdeen deal.

“I was happy at Aberdeen. I’m a man of my word.”

Lewis’ Aberdeen career lasted much longer than he expected

The 37-year-old, who signed for Manchester United as a training goalkeeper last season, has switched his focus to a goalkeeping academy and has also got involved with a new venture at a commercial solar panel company.

His decision to retire means Aberdeen was where Lewis made his final appearances as a professional footballer.

He insists his seven-year spell at Pittodrie was the highlight of his career, even though he stayed in the Granite City much longer than he had anticipated.

Lewis, who joined the Dons from Cardiff in 2016, said: “I told my wife we would move up to Aberdeen for a season and then move back.

“I told her, ‘I will go up there, get some games, get my name back out there and we’ll see what comes after that.’

“I signed another contract and then another. In fairness, she loved it in Aberdeen.

“My first child was brought up there for seven years and my second child was born there.

“A huge part of me is in Aberdeen. I will try to get up as much as I can to watch their games.”