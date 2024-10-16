Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis reveals why he turned down Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis reveals why he turned down Rangers

Former Don, who has retired from the game, insists he could not break his word to the club when Steven Gerrard came calling in 2019.

By Paul Third
Former Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has revealed a sense of loyalty to the Dons led to him turning down the chance to join Rangers.

The former Dons keeper had verbally agreed to stay at Pittodrie in 2019 when former Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard made a move to bring Lewis to Ibrox.

Lewis, who admitted to being flattered by the interest, insists there was no chance of him reneging on his word to then Dons boss Derek McInnes to remain at Aberdeen.

Lewis, who earlier this week announced his retirement from the game, says his bond with Aberdeen meant he could not leave the Dons to join their major rivals.

Lewis told the Daily Record: “We played Rangers away and we lost 2-0 at Ibrox.

“I had a really good game. Rangers made contact with a few people after that game and so I was aware of their interest.

“They had asked a few questions and knew I was into the last year of my contract.

“I had verbally agreed to an extension with Aberdeen and I wasn’t going to go back on that.

“Rangers are a big club but I wouldn’t have felt comfortable going to there from Aberdeen.

“It wouldn’t have felt right and also I had verbally agreed a new deal with Aberdeen.

“I also didn’t want to impact my standing at Aberdeen or to cut ties with people and supporters who I had become friends with.

“Yes, the interest was flattering and the money would have been great, I’m sure.

“I spoke to Derek and he was also aware of Rangers’ interest. So he got me in and the following day I signed my new Aberdeen deal.

“I was happy at Aberdeen. I’m a man of my word.”

Lewis’ Aberdeen career lasted much longer than he expected

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper, Joe Lewis with his son, Lenny at Mannofield, home of Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

The 37-year-old, who signed for Manchester United as a training goalkeeper last season, has switched his focus to a goalkeeping academy and has also got involved with a new venture at a commercial solar panel company.

His decision to retire means Aberdeen was where Lewis made his final appearances as a professional footballer.

He insists his seven-year spell at Pittodrie was the highlight of his career, even though he stayed in the Granite City much longer than he had anticipated.

Lewis, who joined the Dons from Cardiff in 2016, said: “I told my wife we would move up to Aberdeen for a season and then move back.

“I told her, ‘I will go up there, get some games, get my name back out there and we’ll see what comes after that.’

“I signed another contract and then another. In fairness, she loved it in Aberdeen.

“My first child was brought up there for seven years and my second child was born there.

“A huge part of me is in Aberdeen. I will try to get up as much as I can to watch their games.”

Conversation