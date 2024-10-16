A90 open after two crashes near Stonehaven

Two separate crashes took place on the A90 near Stonehaven this morning.

Both incidents took place within a mile stretch on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road after 8am.

One lane of the northbound carriageway was blocked for about two hours as a result.

The number of vehicles involved in each crash has not been confirmed.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Traffic Scotland earlier told drivers to expect delays in the area.

An update shared online stated: “Lane one of A90 northbound Stonehaven bypass is currently restricted due to road traffic incident, road users should approach with caution.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

