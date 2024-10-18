Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too early to read too much into the top-of-the-table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too early to read too much into the top-of-the-table clash

The Dons head to Celtic Park on Saturday bidding to make it 14 wins from 14 games this season.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists the Dons are ready for their toughest challenge of the season so far.

Thelin’s side, who have won all 13 games so far this season, take on leaders Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams have started the Scottish Premiership campaign with seven wins from seven games.

The Dons are hoping to edge closer to a club record of 15 successive wins recorded by Eddie Turnbull’s Reds in the 1970s.

But it is likely to be a stern examination for Thelin and his players at a venue that has not been a happy hunting ground over the years.

Aberdeen have registered one win and one draw on their last 20 visits to Celtic Park, conceding 52 goals and scoring only 11 times.

He said: “Of course, they are going to test us in some areas because they are a really strong team.

“Every game is a test in different areas.

“We are trying to be more consistent and bring out our qualities for longer times.

“We also have this momentum and we need to do what we are good at, that is crucial to get points in these types of games.

“Also, the things we believe in because we train on them every week to try to be better.

“In every game we have played (this season) there have been small, small differences but you can still see it is Aberdeen.

“Hopefully it will be the same on Saturday.”

Jimmy Thelin and Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

When asked if this match would be a gauge of where Aberdeen are, he said: “Yes but every game is 11 v 11 or 20 v 20 in terms of the squads.

“Anything can happen and that is what is fantastic about this sport.

“We need to be true to ourselves and give everything we can to try and bring a good result for Aberdeen.”

From left, Angus MacDonald, Kevin Nisbet and Graeme Shinnie train at Cormack Park ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Celtic. Image: SNS.

Far too early for title talk

But the Swede insisted it is too soon into the season for the meeting to signify what Aberdeen can achieve this season.

He added: “It is way too early.

“We have played seven games and it will be our eighth game on Saturday.

“It is October but we have to go to May and a lot of things can happen.

“Nothing has changed in how we think about things.

“We have a long-term project and we go game-by-game to be better and to have a clear identity, as to how we train and compete.

“There is also the team spirit.

“We are right now on a good track but we still need to improve a lot of things and stay humble. We need to put in a lot of effort and try and try again.

“That is where we are just now.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Why Jimmy Thelin will be Aberdeen's key man against Celtic - and…
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski discusses future Pittodrie return - and why he is…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie on how Sivert Heltne Nilsen is driving Aberdeen on - despite admitting…
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former Dons boss Alex Smith: Aberdeen have regained their big club aura
Jimmy Thelin takes his flawless Aberdeen side to Brendan Rodgers' champions Celtic this weekend.
Celtic v Aberdeen: What would Dons win mean, and Ante Palaversa to start? Plus,…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds says Dons win at Celtic would be huge statement…
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis reveals why he turned down Rangers
A Rangers supporters bus had its window smashed on Hutchen Street following Aberdeen's 2 - 0 victory against Rangers. Image@ DC Thomson.
Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to…
Aberdeen's Duk is introduced off the bench against Hearts. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Is it time for Aberdeen to unleash Duk at Celtic?
2
Nicky Devlin of Scotland pre-match before Croatia v Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin deserves Scotland v Portugal start over Celtic's Tony…

Conversation