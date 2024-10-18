Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too early to read too much into the top-of-the-table clash

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists the Dons are ready for their toughest challenge of the season so far.

Thelin’s side, who have won all 13 games so far this season, take on leaders Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams have started the Scottish Premiership campaign with seven wins from seven games.

The Dons are hoping to edge closer to a club record of 15 successive wins recorded by Eddie Turnbull’s Reds in the 1970s.

But it is likely to be a stern examination for Thelin and his players at a venue that has not been a happy hunting ground over the years.

Aberdeen have registered one win and one draw on their last 20 visits to Celtic Park, conceding 52 goals and scoring only 11 times.

He said: “Of course, they are going to test us in some areas because they are a really strong team.

“Every game is a test in different areas.

“We are trying to be more consistent and bring out our qualities for longer times.

“We also have this momentum and we need to do what we are good at, that is crucial to get points in these types of games.

“Also, the things we believe in because we train on them every week to try to be better.

“In every game we have played (this season) there have been small, small differences but you can still see it is Aberdeen.

“Hopefully it will be the same on Saturday.”

When asked if this match would be a gauge of where Aberdeen are, he said: “Yes but every game is 11 v 11 or 20 v 20 in terms of the squads.

“Anything can happen and that is what is fantastic about this sport.

“We need to be true to ourselves and give everything we can to try and bring a good result for Aberdeen.”

Far too early for title talk

But the Swede insisted it is too soon into the season for the meeting to signify what Aberdeen can achieve this season.

He added: “It is way too early.

“We have played seven games and it will be our eighth game on Saturday.

“It is October but we have to go to May and a lot of things can happen.

“Nothing has changed in how we think about things.

“We have a long-term project and we go game-by-game to be better and to have a clear identity, as to how we train and compete.

“There is also the team spirit.

“We are right now on a good track but we still need to improve a lot of things and stay humble. We need to put in a lot of effort and try and try again.

“That is where we are just now.”