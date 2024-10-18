Warning issued after reports of person ‘trying car doors’ in Inverness west end

Motorists are being urged not to leave valuables in plain sight after a person was spotted trying car doors in Inverness.

High-visibility patrols are currently underway in the Kinmylies area following concerns from local residents.

Additionally, residents have reported similar suspicious activity in Merkinch and on the outskirts of the city in Balnafettack.

As investigations into the incidents continue, Police Scotland has shared important tips for keeping vehicles safe from theft.

Police offer vehicle safety advice to Inverness drivers

In a post online, the force said: “Enquiries are ongoing, but we’d like to take the time to give some security advice, especially as the weather starts turning colder.

“Never leave your vehicle unlocked and unattended, no matter how long you are away from it for. It’s just not worth the risk.

“Keep valuables out of sight, or even better out the vehicle altogether.

“If de-icing your windscreen, do not leave the engine running and go back in the house. Keep your car keys away from the front door.

“We will continue to conduct high visibility reassurance/deterrence patrols in the area when we can.”