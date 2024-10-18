Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen embraces Celtic Park challenge as he prepares for biggest crowd of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen embraces Celtic Park challenge as he prepares for biggest crowd of his career

The Dons midfielder is hoping to chalk up another victory after 13 wins on the spin.

By Danny Law
Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks ahead to Aberdeen's trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks ahead to Aberdeen's trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen says this weekend’s encounter with Celtic will be one of the biggest matches of his career to date.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Dons from Norwegian side Brann at the start of the season, has been a key component of an Aberdeen side that has won all 13 of their opening games of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Reds head to Celtic Park on Saturday for an intriguing contest of the two teams in the Scottish Premiership with perfect records from their opening seven games.

Nilsen, who won the Norwegian Cup with Hodd in 2012, is relishing his first experience of playing in front of a 60,000 crowd at Celtic Park.

He said: “It’s going to be a big test for the new players this season who, like me, have never played Celtic.

“I think the cup final in Norway is the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of so far which was around 28,000.

“A lot more will be at Celtic Park but normally the crowd doesn’t affect me.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how I handle it but I feel I’ll be pretty much the same as any game

“It doesn’t matter whether there is 100 people watching or 20,000 like there was at Pittodrie for the Hearts game.

“That’s been one of my strengths as a player, that I can switch on and go into my bubble.

“Of course this is a new experience but it was one part of coming to Scotland to play in these big games against new teams.”

Sivert Heltne Nilsen has impressed for the Dons this season. Image: SNS. 

Dons can emulate Elfsborg success

Nilsen was part of Jimmy Thelin’s Elfsborg side that defied the odds with victories against Sweden’s biggest club Malmo.

The midfielder believes staying true to the Dons’ core beliefs will be key to success at Celtic Park.

He said: “He didn’t change that much as he has a clear idea of how we want to defend and attack.

“It’s not about big changes, we just talk about what to expect from the opposition.

“We are still focussing most of the time on what we want to do to get better.”

He continued: “I feel we have built up ourselves to a position where you don’t have that much pressure because we have done well.

“We can just focus on our tasks on the field and make the team work in the best way.

“I don’t think we should put our heads into the mental side of the game.”

Despite the club’s 13-game winning streak, Nilsen felt the Dons performances dipped in the two games prior to the international break and is hoping for an improved display against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.

He said: “We always believe in ourselves and results have been good after every game.

“But we didn’t feel good with the performances in the last two matches against Dundee and Hearts.

“So we know we have to step up again as the form was down from the way we were playing before that.

“Hopefully we can do that against Celtic but I know we will be hard to beat and that’s a good feeling to have.

“It’s also good to know that we have found a way to win when we haven’t been at our best.

“But even though I’ve only looked a little bit at Celtic my feeling is we have to be at our best to get the three points.”

Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS. 

Whatever the outcome on Saturday afternoon, the Dons midfielder says the squad must not allow it to derail their impressive start to the campaign.

He said: “I hope we can keep taking the small steps forward that we have been doing as we are a new group with a new manager.

“There’s still a lot to work on as far the relationships between the players is concerned.

“There are small details that can get even better as the season goes forward.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's press conference as he discusses…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too…
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Why Jimmy Thelin will be Aberdeen's key man against Celtic - and…
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski discusses future Pittodrie return - and why he is…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie on how Sivert Heltne Nilsen is driving Aberdeen on - despite admitting…
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former Dons boss Alex Smith: Aberdeen have regained their big club aura
Jimmy Thelin takes his flawless Aberdeen side to Brendan Rodgers' champions Celtic this weekend.
Celtic v Aberdeen: What would Dons win mean, and Ante Palaversa to start? Plus,…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds says Dons win at Celtic would be huge statement…
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis reveals why he turned down Rangers
A Rangers supporters bus had its window smashed on Hutchen Street following Aberdeen's 2 - 0 victory against Rangers. Image@ DC Thomson.
Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to…

Conversation