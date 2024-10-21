Ref Watch: Aberdeen victims of inconsistency on fouls and bookings at Celtic – but big calls were correct

The Premiership’s two perfect-starters, Celtic and Aberdeen, put their 100% records on the line and produced a thriller on Saturday – but how was the refereeing performance in the 2-2 draw?

The whistler for the top-flight showdown was Nick Walsh, assisted on VAR by Greg Aitken.

Aberdeen victims of inconsistency on fouls and bookings

Aberdeen received two bookings in the first half – with left-back Jack MacKenzie first in the book.

MacKenzie appeared to win the ball with the offending challenge, but he did come in at some force.

I think in the modern game it is a foul and booking – but in years gone by, you’d be applauding a tackle like that.

I did think the referee was very inconsistent with his bookings, though.

Leighton Clarkson found himself in the book for an accidental clip of the heels, and it did not look like a booking at all, while, in contrast, Celtic were very lucky to avoid a booking after Jamie McGrath was taken out a few yards from the edge of the Hoops’ box by Daizen Maeda.

I think ref Walsh’s inconsistency in the Celtic v Aberdeen meeting was summed up by one single first half minute – first, a free-kick was awarded against the Dons’ Jamie McGrath for standing his ground against Auston Trusty, who ran into the Irishman, with Celtic’s right-back Alistair Johnston then going unpunished for barging MacKenzie into touch out wide after the ball was gone.

If you were to compare the two incidents, one was definitely a foul and one was soft. But the referee somehow managed to get them the wrong way round.

The second half was a real test of the referee, as the game exploded into an end-to-end contest.

Celtic’s Liam Scales should have been booked when he pulled the collar of Topi Keskinen as Aberdeen countered, even though he failed to stop the break.

There was then a quick VAR check for offside after sub Ester Sokler pulled one back for the Dons, and the goal was confirmed – before Aberdeen sub Duk was very harshly booked for a “foul” on Alex Valle.

For me, Duk won the ball. There’s some force, but he clearly won the ball.

The Celtic defender was able to hook the ball out for a throw-in after the tackle… before realising he could make a meal of it for the referee.

Goal and penalty calls were correct

Having equalised via Graeme Shinnie, the Dons looked to have gone ahead when a header down by Slobodan Rubezic came off Duk before finding the net.

However, A VAR check followed and the goal was disallowed – the correct call.

It was so unlucky, but the ball did hit Duk’s elbow, which is below the shirt line, and therefore counts as his arm/hand, and if the ball hits an arm and it directly leads to a goal, the goal should be disallowed.

I did find it slightly odd the referee wasn’t sent to the monitor as he was overruling his on-field decision of awarding the goal. It was an objective ruling by VAR, but I don’t think it hurts to let the referee make what was a game-changing decision.

Celtic would then have the ball in the net themselves after a freak clearance saw it loop back towards the Dons’ net. Adam Idah headed in, as Reds keeper Dimitar Mitov went down after being backed into by Alistair Johnston.

Hoops defender Johnston knew exactly what he was doing, though, and, for me, it was a clear foul and the referee correctly disallowed the goal.

The controversy didn’t end there, with the hosts claiming for a penalty after Rubezic committed a foul just outside of the Aberdeen box.

Despite referee Walsh not having a particularly great game, it was an excellent spot to award only a free-kick.

And the drama was still not over, as Duk made a goal-saving block on the Reds line with the last kick of the game, which was followed by huge handball shouts from the home crowd and players.

The ref was unmoved, and a VAR check did not lead to him being sent to the monitor. This was because the ball hit the Aberdeen player’s chest and leg.

It was not a handball and another excellent spot by Walsh at the end of the game.

Why Dons boss Jimmy Thelin was booked – despite being innocent bystander

One final thing I would like to note is, after an incident involving Dons sub Shayden Morris being thrown against the advertising boards – a Celtic infraction which also went unpunished – Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was booked.

There was clearly something said by a player or member of staff, with the officials, including the fourth official, unable to identify who was to be cautioned for the comment.

With nobody coming forward, Thelin, as manager, had to automatically take the booking under the rules – as he is the one in control of his players and coaching staff.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.