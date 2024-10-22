Duncan Shearer: Why I think Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen can finish above under-pressure Rangers in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Why I think Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen can finish above under-pressure Rangers in Premiership

The second-placed Dons showed the doubters with their comeback draw at champions Celtic, and the third-placed Gers are struggling to keep up ahead of a trip to Pittodrie next week.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and Nicky Devlin after the final whistle in the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and Nicky Devlin after the final whistle in the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Image: PA.
By Duncan Shearer

It looks like Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen can split Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership for the first time since 2018 this season.

After the Dons’ thrilling comeback draw at champions Celtic on Saturday, I’m not quite ready – with the leaders’ huge resources and squad depth – to call the Reds title-contenders.

But Rangers slumping to a 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday has piled the pressure on Phillipe Clement’s side – who are now six points behind Aberdeen in third place and travel to Pittodrie for a huge clash in little more than a week’s time.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement speaks to his staff during the William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers at Rugby Park, on October 20, 2024. Image: SNS.

Dons showed their doubters by overcoming daunting Celtic Park deficit

It was a really good second half from Aberdeen at Parkhead to come back from a first period where they had been brave, but were caught out twice to find themselves 2-0 behind.

A lot of supporters would have been fearing the worst, as being in that position away to Celtic is daunting – and the stats tell us it is not a deficit many visiting teams have been able to overcome.

Thelin’s Dons are the first Scottish team in 167 across 14 years to get a result from two goals down in the east end of Glasgow.

At half-time and then full-time, I found myself thinking of all the pundits who had been saying Aberdeen, despite their flawless start to the campaign, had not really been tested this season – but they can stop saying that, because the Reds have been tested now… and come through it!

Sokler goal underlines importance of Aberdeen squad under Thelin

Thelin made two effective half-time substitutions, and I thought one of them, Ester Sokler, finished his goal to make it 2-1 so well, given the venue and circumstances.

It showed Sokler’s worth – with the Slovenian having found starting opportunities harder to come by in recent weeks – and the part the entire Reds squad have to play under Thelin.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler pulls a goal back to make it 2-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Yes, there was an element of fortune to Graeme Shinnie’s deflected equaliser, but the Dons showed so much character to get a point.

They could even have had all three points, with Duk’s goal to make it 3-2 disallowed.

But there was also a closing period in the game where the visitors had to be resolute as Celtic looked to win it themselves.

This included a stunning save from Dimitar Mitov and phenomenal goalline block from attacker Duk – who is now looking back to his sharp best after his time away AWOL in the summer, and he celebrated his last-gasp defensive intervention like a goal.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic, Gavin Molly and Ester Sokler, Jamie McGrath and Duk celebrate the latter’s last-gasp block against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s belief will now be even greater – with Celtic rematch to come

Ultimately, would I have bitten your hand off for a point before kick-off? I probably would.

Would Jimmy Thelin have, though? I’m not so sure.

The Swede seems to have so much belief in his tactical approach and his players, and, even at this relatively early stage, those players seem to have a similar belief in their manager and what he is trying to do at the Dons.

Aberdeen’s numbers are remarkable – though their winning run is over after 13 games, they are now 14 matches unbeaten this season, and even longer going back to Peter Leven’s interim spell in charge in the latter part of last term.

They now face Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday evening in the Premiership – themselves flying high in fourth following a dramatic 3-2 win over Hibs at the weekend – before hosting Clement’s Gers in the Granite City next Wednesday.

If they can win both of those games, and finish a sequence of Hearts at home and Celtic away, followed by United and then Rangers, with 10 points out of 12, it will be an absolutely fantastic return – and have a lot more people pondering what is possible for Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

Thelin won’t be letting his squad get carried away behind the scenes, though.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitiv at full-time after the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on October 19, 2024. Image: SNS.

They will lose eventually, but they are putting up a good fight and pushing for victory in every game they play.

And if the Dons backed themselves going into their Premiership clash with the Hoops, their self-belief will be even stronger heading into next month’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final rematch with Brendan Rodgers’ side at Hampden.

Grim up north after eerie Saturday at Caledonian Stadium

It has been a grim few days for Highland clubs Ross County and Caley Thistle.

County had two men sent off in a disastrous 3-0 drubbing at St Johnstone – a loss compounded by close rivals Killie’s win over Rangers.

Every season is difficult for the Staggies, who are 10th in the Premiership and being kept off the bottom by the two Edinburgh sides.

They need to ensure they keep taking points from their home matches – with Killie and then Hibs to come before October’s end.

County’s problems are nothing compared to those at Caley Thistle, though.

I was at Inverness’  tight 1-0 win over Annan Athletic on Saturday, where they put on a typically decent footballing display, but where – equally typically of Duncan Ferguson’s side – you would have liked to see more chances and goals.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson (L) and Annan assistant manager Steven Bell (R) shake hands at full-time. Image: SNS.

Despite three League One points bringing a smile to supporters’ faces, there was a real dark atmosphere around Caledonian Stadium at the weekend as Caley Jags prepared for administration.

It is a sad time, with an expected cull of their highest-earning playing staff among the difficulties to come.

Whether boss Ferguson, who hasn’t been taking a wage and funding other expenses from his own pocket, is able to stick around for longer remains to be seen.

However, despite the pain, it does sound like administration is the best option to keep cash-strapped Caley Thistle going in some form.

Conversation