Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Keith’s Craig Reid ready to be a hero again; Buckie Thistle’s Darryl McHardy on goal of the round snub

Ahead of the second round of the Scottish Cup this weekend, we caught up with some of the Highland League players who will be involved in ties.

By Callum Law
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Clydebank.
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Clydebank.

Goalkeeper Craig Reid hopes he can be Keith’s hero again as they try to plot a path into the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Maroons’ custodian saved two penalties and also scored in the shoot-out as they overcame Camelon in round one.

In the second round at Kynoch Park on Saturday, Keith face Clydebank, who have won all eight of their league matches in the West of Scotland Premier Division to top the table.

Reid appreciates it will be a tricky tie for the Breedon Highland League side, but is optimistic that it can be another memorable day for him and his team-mates.

The 29-year-old said: “I feel like if I’m playing well and have a good game then we can go and get something out of any game.

“Goalkeeper is quite a critical position in any team I feel. If I play really well then it’s good for the team, but if I have a stinker then it could cost us a few goals.

“We don’t score too many goals as a team and it’s important we compete. We’ve managed to grind out results in close games whether it’s in normal time or on penalties.

“Maybe we’ll have to step up again in a shoot-out, but hopefully we can get the job done in normal time.

“Any time a game goes to penalties I’m confident we can do something.

“It’s a situation where as a goalkeeper you can really influence what happens and there’s no pressure on you really.

“Saving a couple was great and then when it came to stepping up there wasn’t really anyone else who wanted to take the last penalty, so I put my hand up.

“From a goalkeeper’s point of view, it’s the sort of thing you dream about to have an impact for the team or be the hero for the day

“I’d love to get through to the next round. The season has been a bit up and down so far, but it’s good to have the cup to look forward to.

“You always want to do well in these ties because you see what the rewards can be for doing well.”

Maroons can rise to the challenge

Keith returned to winning ways by beating Wick Academy last weekend and Reid wants to build on their performance.

He admits the Maroons have been inconsistent this season, but reckons on their day they can cause anyone problems.

Reid added: “I think sometimes we don’t quite know ourselves what we might do.

“We’re quite unpredictable, but we know we’ll need everyone to be at their best to try to get through.

“We’ve got a home tie which is good for us and we managed to win at Wick last weekend which gives us a bit of confidence.

Craig Reid saving a penalty for Keith.

“On our day we’re capable – we’ve beaten Brora this season, we beat Buckie in the League Cup last season.

“We can pull out big results, but we need everyone firing on all cylinders and we might need a bit of luck on the day as well.

“If we approach the game in the right manner and take care of our own performance then hopefully we can get the club into the next round.

“It’s going to be a tough ask, but you never know what can happen.”

Buckie’s McHardy looks for more goal glory

Darryl McHardy fired Buckie Thistle to victory in round one of the Scottish Cup but was disappointed to miss out on goal of the round.

The Jags face Sauchie at Beechwood Park this weekend in the second round of the national tournament.

McHardy’s spectacular overhead kick secured a 2-1 win for Buckie over Carluke Rovers in their last tie and the defender joked that he’ll need to better that strike against Sauchie.

Despite the 29-year-old’s effort, a strike from Callum Yeats of Civil Service Strollers was chosen as the best goal of the first round.

McHardy said: “I’ve got that (an overhead kick) up my sleeve – it just doesn’t come out too often.

“I was injured and wasn’t meant to play, even though I was on the bench. Half-time came and we were behind and the manager asked if I could go on.

“My groin and my shoulder were both sore, but he said he needed me so I wasn’t going to say no.

“Josh Peters was struggling as well, but we both went on with 20 minutes to go. I set up Josh’s equaliser and then scored my overhead kick.

“I feel a bit hard done by not winning goal of the round – I’ll need to score a better one this weekend!

“I’ll show it to my kids in the future, but nobody else will really be bothered about it.

“Half of the boys in the Buckie squad didn’t want me to score it because they know I’ll keep going on about it, but it’s all good craic!

“I don’t think you see many overhead kicks, but ultimately the main thing was that we got through to the next round.”

Jags look for cup boost

Buckie have had a frustrating season so far with the Breedon Highland League champions currently 16 points behind leaders Brechin City.

McHardy is hoping another good cup run – after facing Celtic at Parkhead last season – can brighten up the Jags’ campaign.

He added: “If we could have another good Scottish Cup run that would add a lot to the season.

“The league is our bread and butter and we need to finish as high as we can.

Darryl McHardy in action for Buckie.

“But there’s plenty of other things to play for and the Scottish Cup is one of them.

“We’ve got something to fight for and we want to get through.

“I’ve spoken to a few folk and by all accounts Sauchie are a good side.

“But we’re Highland League champions so they should be fearing us as much as we’re fearing them.

“The only thing that matters in the Scottish Cup is the result regardless of how we play, so hopefully we can do what it takes to get through.”

