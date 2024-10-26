Keeper Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen ready to come out fighting against Dundee United to move top of the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Keeper Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen ready to come out fighting against Dundee United to move top of the Premiership

Aberdeen keeper Mitov hails the importance and impact of the club's supporters who have sold out Pittodrie for the derby against Dundee United.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Fired-up keeper Dimitar Mitov insists Aberdeen will come out fighting in the bid to move top of the Premiership table.

The in-form Dons host Dundee United at a sell-out Pittodrie today fuelled by a sensational 14 game-unbeaten run under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Victory in the New Firm derby would move the Dons three points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership table – albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours.

Aberdeen and Celtic are currently level on points, but the Parkhead club are not in action until Sunday when facing Motherwell away.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Mitov, 27, said: “When you have 11 players on the pitch fighting for each other it becomes a really strong team spirit.

“Sometimes when other teams see that it puts doubts in their minds as they can see we are together and ready to fight.

“We have tried to put a stamp on that from day one.

“We’ve always said ‘don’t just celebrate the goals’, celebrate the little things like someone making a tackle or a block.

“That is hugely important and gives you that boost of confidence.”

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Dundee United. Image: SNS
The ‘desire’ of Aberdeen players

That drive to celebrate key positive moments in a game as a unified force was shown in the recent 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen fought back from 2-0 down at the break to secure a point.

In the 10th minute of time added on, attacker Duk produced a dramatic goal-line clearance.

Duk celebrated the clearance as if it was a goal.

Aberdeen’s Duk blocks a shot from Alistair Johnston of Celtic in the dying seconds of 10 minutes of time added on after 90 minutes. Image: Shutterstock.

Mitov said: “We would have been very disappointed if we had conceded and lost the game.

“But it came from the desire from the boys to keep it out of the net.

“Duk is an attacking player, so for him to make a save on the goal-line shows his character in fighting for the team to do well.

“It’s amazing to see and I was really happy for him.

“Celtic Park is an extremely difficult place to go to, but we showed a lot of character there.

“And also that we are a really good team who can hurt every team in the league.

“For us it’s about doing the things we are good at – and we did that in the second half.

“We had to defend in the last 10 mins, but that’s part of the game and we did it well.”

‘We can hurt every team in the league’

The Dundee United game is the latest fixture in a run of games which will test Aberdeen’s impressive unbeaten streak under Thelin.

After Dundee United, the Reds host Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday in a game that is heading for another sell-out.

Then just days later they face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 2.

Mitov says the Reds will not take their eye of the ball in the derby by thinking ahead to the double-header against the Old Firm.

Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Dimitar Mitov (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Dundee United. Image: SNS
He said: “No one is looking past that game against Dundee United.

“It’s an extremely difficult game, but we just need to keep doing the things we are good at.

“We respect them as they have good players going forward – but so do we.

“It’s hugely important to show respect to every team because they deserve that.

“Every team has their weaknesses, but also has their strengths, and you need to respect that.

“We analyse them, but mostly focus on ourselves.

“We have prepared all week and hopefully against Dundee United everyone can see that work in training.

“We just need to follow our game-plan and our instructions from the manager.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
The Pittodrie power of the Red Army

Although Thelin and his squad are remaining grounded amid their red-hot form, is there extra incentive for the fans of moving top of the league?

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Mitov said: “Yes of course. We are going into every game to win, regardless of the opponent we play, even though we respect them.

“Seeing the fans sell out the stadium again is unbelievable.

“Saturday night playing under the lights will be an incredible atmosphere.

“The supporters play their part because we have scored so many late goals because of them.

“They push us and keep supporting us.

“I think sometimes don’t don’t realise how much that support – especially playing at home – is such an advantage.

“Having our fans fill out the stadium is really good to see”

