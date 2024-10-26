Keeper Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen ready to come out fighting against Dundee United to move top of the Premiership

Fired-up keeper Dimitar Mitov insists Aberdeen will come out fighting in the bid to move top of the Premiership table.

The in-form Dons host Dundee United at a sell-out Pittodrie today fuelled by a sensational 14 game-unbeaten run under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Victory in the New Firm derby would move the Dons three points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership table – albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours.

Aberdeen and Celtic are currently level on points, but the Parkhead club are not in action until Sunday when facing Motherwell away.

Mitov, 27, said: “When you have 11 players on the pitch fighting for each other it becomes a really strong team spirit.

“Sometimes when other teams see that it puts doubts in their minds as they can see we are together and ready to fight.

“We have tried to put a stamp on that from day one.

“We’ve always said ‘don’t just celebrate the goals’, celebrate the little things like someone making a tackle or a block.

“That is hugely important and gives you that boost of confidence.”

The ‘desire’ of Aberdeen players

That drive to celebrate key positive moments in a game as a unified force was shown in the recent 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen fought back from 2-0 down at the break to secure a point.

In the 10th minute of time added on, attacker Duk produced a dramatic goal-line clearance.

Duk celebrated the clearance as if it was a goal.

Mitov said: “We would have been very disappointed if we had conceded and lost the game.

“But it came from the desire from the boys to keep it out of the net.

“Duk is an attacking player, so for him to make a save on the goal-line shows his character in fighting for the team to do well.

“It’s amazing to see and I was really happy for him.

“Celtic Park is an extremely difficult place to go to, but we showed a lot of character there.

“And also that we are a really good team who can hurt every team in the league.

“For us it’s about doing the things we are good at – and we did that in the second half.

“We had to defend in the last 10 mins, but that’s part of the game and we did it well.”

‘We can hurt every team in the league’

The Dundee United game is the latest fixture in a run of games which will test Aberdeen’s impressive unbeaten streak under Thelin.

After Dundee United, the Reds host Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday in a game that is heading for another sell-out.

Then just days later they face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 2.

Mitov says the Reds will not take their eye of the ball in the derby by thinking ahead to the double-header against the Old Firm.

He said: “No one is looking past that game against Dundee United.

“It’s an extremely difficult game, but we just need to keep doing the things we are good at.

“We respect them as they have good players going forward – but so do we.

“It’s hugely important to show respect to every team because they deserve that.

“Every team has their weaknesses, but also has their strengths, and you need to respect that.

“We analyse them, but mostly focus on ourselves.

“We have prepared all week and hopefully against Dundee United everyone can see that work in training.

“We just need to follow our game-plan and our instructions from the manager.”

The Pittodrie power of the Red Army

Although Thelin and his squad are remaining grounded amid their red-hot form, is there extra incentive for the fans of moving top of the league?

Mitov said: “Yes of course. We are going into every game to win, regardless of the opponent we play, even though we respect them.

“Seeing the fans sell out the stadium again is unbelievable.

“Saturday night playing under the lights will be an incredible atmosphere.

“The supporters play their part because we have scored so many late goals because of them.

“They push us and keep supporting us.

“I think sometimes don’t don’t realise how much that support – especially playing at home – is such an advantage.

“Having our fans fill out the stadium is really good to see”