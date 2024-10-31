Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen and Red Army deserve big credit – Pittodrie atmosphere must be away teams’ NIGHTMARE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen and Red Army deserve big credit – Pittodrie atmosphere must be away teams’ NIGHTMARE

Pyro and the Pittodrie howl helped Aberdeen unsettle Rangers during atmosphere all-timer, as Dons fans rewarded for backing Jimmy Thelin's team to the end once again.

Pittodrie before kick-off between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: SNS.
Pittodrie before kick-off between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Following Wednesday’s thrilling 2-1 Premiership win over Rangers, Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie said “absolutely rocking” Pittodrie delivered the best atmosphere of his two spells at the club.

Given (if you will forgive the seasonal references) how the Pittodrie cauldron had been bubbling up to the boil in recent home matches, the scene had been set for the Red Army to deliver an all-timer atmosphere during the clash with their fiercest rivals.

An “all-timer”, to me at least, means the magic of a match like Aberdeen 4 FC Copenhagen 0 in 2007.

The pre-Halloween portents were right, though… Aberdeen v Rangers – the Dons moving nine points clear of their visitors on a dramatic night – was an atmosphere to equal it.

Pyro and Pittodrie howl helped Aberdeen put Rangers on back foot

The Gers clash was Aberdeen’s third consecutive home sell-out, following the wins over Hearts and Dundee United – and their second in succession with an official attendance of 19,274.

Across six home league fixtures this term so far – all Reds wins, and part of Jimmy Thelin’s now-16-game unbeaten start as manager – the average Pittodrie attendance has sat (no – stood!) at around 18,000.

Pittodrie is a place supporters want to be right now.

Thelin and his team, the club’s hierarchy and the fans all deserve huge credit for the sheer power around the place at present.

Before the teams had come out on Wednesday, there was a striking display of pyro and ferocious chanting from the Ultras Aberdeen-led Red Shed – who have been providing consistent, exuberant backing for the past few seasons.

The Red Shed before kick-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The ultras section in Pittodrie’s Red Shed before kick-off between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

When the sides did emerge into a bedlam of cheers and singing, it was to the backdrop of an on-pitch fireworks display, and a Richard Donald Stand tifo reading, simply, “Aberdeen”.

Those bits of official pre-match pageantry were, presumably, the handiwork of Aberdeen’s supporter experience manager Stephen McCormick and the volunteers involved in the Fans Project fund at the club (who have also arranged displays for boss Thelin and Dons legend Neil Simpson in recent months).

The official pre-match fireworks before Aberdeen v Rangers. Image: SNS.

Once Aberdeen v Rangers actually kicked off, and with Thelin’s on-form team – and their fans – clearly smelling blood against Philippe Clement’s under-pressure visitors, the noise around the stadium was less a roar and more a howl every time the Dons got the ball forward.

It had a feverish, high-pitched quality – like a scream, or being out in a hurricane.

And Rangers were clearly rattled by the intensity of their adversaries – not just on the pitch, but the legions in the stands.

The sound levels peaked with Nicky Devlin’s close-range cross-goal slasher for the Reds, and then again after a prolonged VAR review saw referee John Beaton award Aberdeen a penalty to likely go 2-0 in front.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates the opening goal against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen fans know what Thelin’s men are trying to do – and will back them to the death

When Jamie McGrath’s timid spot-kick was saved, though, Thelin’s side seized up slightly, and for the first time, you could also feel a creeping, gnawing fear in the home sections.

This tension around the ground was understandable. The Dons, who were far superior in the opening period and should’ve been out of sight, found themselves pegged back to 1-1 and in the face of an improved Rangers performance.

However, it is not just the size of the Aberdeen home support which has been notable this season.

Against Rangers – like in the Hearts and United clashes – the Dons supporters didn’t get on their side’s backs. They stuck with them.

They had helped their team turn the screw against the Jambos, where late pressure eventually told and Ante Palaversa was on hand to hammer the ball high into the net for a 3-2 win.

Then, with the scoreline locked at 0-0 late on against Dundee United on Saturday – another evening game where the atmosphere was intense enough to pack a punch even through the TV coverage – the Red Army stayed the course with their team, trying to suck the ball into the net. And were eventually rewarded with Peter Ambrose’s 84th-minute close-range finish.

Even when it is tense, there is enthusiastic and patient belief around Pittodrie just now.

Patience was one of boss Thelin’s key asks of supporters when he arrived from Elfsborg in the summer with the mission to bring success back to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

It is, of course, easier for fans to say they’ll be patient, than actually be it.

But what has helped engender fans’ backing of Thelin’s side for the full 90 minutes (even in the moments where things have gone slightly awry) is not just the near-flawless opening streak of results, but shared faith in a clear and consistent style of play.

At all times, fans know what their team are trying to do – in attack, they are going to go hell for leather, commit bodies forward and try to score goals. And they will keep doing it. And the supporters will encourage them, even into time added on if needs be, with ever-increasing fervour.

Once again, against Rangers, Aberdeen fans were rewarded for their enduring backing when penalty box carnage ended with Dons resurrection man Shayden Morris hammering home in the 74th minute to secure all three points.

Aberdeen players mob Shayden Morris after his winning goal against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The next time Aberdeen play at home is a Saturday, November 9, meeting with Dundee – kicking-off at the popular later time of 5.30pm – before visits from Celtic, St Johnstone and Hibs in December.

Who would want to be a side facing the horror of visiting Pittodrie at the moment?

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women's boss Scott Booth. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen Women's boss Scott Booth hopes to bring stability
Aberdeen players celebrating the goal that led to their victory against Rangers
Aberdeen fan view: A disappointing night for those waiting for the Dons' bubble to…
Aberdeen players celebrating the goal that led to their victory against Rangers
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails mental strength of his squad following Rangers victory
Shayden Morris celebrates with captain Graeme Shinnie after scoring Aberdeen's second goal. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris the latest Red hero as Aberdeen dig deep to beat Rangers
Aberdeen fans Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans: 'No reason we can't split Celtic and Rangers this season'
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047072 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League - Banks O'Dee v Brora Rangers Pictured is Dee's Brendan Hamilton Saturday 24th February 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move
Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Sean Wallace: How boss Jimmy Thelin has energised Aberdeen supporters
Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Former Hearts sporting director regrets not signing Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin warns undefeated Aberdeen's best has yet to come ahead of Old…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Sir Alex Ferguson chat ahead of Rangers…

Conversation