Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin spotted at Old Trafford alongside legendary Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin spent Sunday afternoon alongside Sir Alex Ferguson watching Manchester United’s English Premier League match with Chelsea.

A day after the Dons’ League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic, Thelin was spotted in the VIP seats at Old Trafford with Aberdeen’s greatest ever manager.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows and Gothenburg Great John Hewitt were also in attendance at the game which finished 1-1.

Thelin started his Aberdeen tenure with a 16-game unbeaten run before Saturday’s 6-0 loss against Celtic at Hampden.

The Swede said he briefly spoke to Sir Alex after last month’s 2-2 draw with Celtic in Glasgow.

After the encounter at Celtic Park, Thelin said: “I met Sir Alex and had a short talk with him.

“We talked a little bit about the game we played there and about living in Aberdeen and about his time here.

“We just talked about football generally.

“It was not about tactical things, it is all about leadership and how he can be for such a long time at two clubs.

“We talked about how it is to live here and he wished me luck.”

The Dons return to action on Saturday with the visit of Dundee to Pittodrie.