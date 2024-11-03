Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin spotted at Old Trafford alongside legendary Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin spotted at Old Trafford alongside legendary Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson

The Dons manager was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin sat in the row behind Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin spent Sunday afternoon alongside Sir Alex Ferguson watching Manchester United’s English Premier League match with Chelsea.

A day after the Dons’ League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic, Thelin was spotted in the VIP seats at Old Trafford with Aberdeen’s greatest ever manager.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows and Gothenburg Great John Hewitt were also in attendance at the game which finished 1-1.

Thelin started his Aberdeen tenure with a 16-game unbeaten run before Saturday’s 6-0 loss against Celtic at Hampden.

The Swede said he briefly spoke to Sir Alex after last month’s 2-2 draw with Celtic in Glasgow.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS

After the encounter at Celtic Park, Thelin said: “I met Sir Alex and had a short talk with him.

“We talked a little bit about the game we played there and about living in Aberdeen and about his time here.

“We just talked about football generally.

“It was not about tactical things, it is all about leadership and how he can be for such a long time at two clubs.

“We talked about how it is to live here and he wished me luck.”

The Dons return to action on Saturday with the visit of Dundee to Pittodrie.

Conversation