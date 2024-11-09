Jimmy Thelin proud of players as Aberdeen bounce back from Hampden horror to storm top of the Premiership with 4-1 win against Dundee

Jimmy Thelin said he is proud of his players after Aberdeen bounced back from their Hampden horror to storm to the top of the Premiership.

The pressure was on the Dons to rapidly recover from the recent 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final hammering by Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin and his Reds delivered with a 4-1 win against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie.

The Swede revealed his half-time message in the dressing-room to his squad with the game on a knife-edge at 0-0 was to remain calm.

And he reckons Aberdeen showed their character to maintain their sensational unbeaten Premiership run.

High-flying Aberdeen have now won 10 of their opening 11 Premiership games, with one draw.

In the 21st century only one side has reached 10 wins in as few as 11 matches from the beginning of a Scottish top-flight campaign and not gone on to win the title – Celtic in 2010-11.

Thelin said: “I am so proud of my players, and our supporters, that they stayed focused on the right thing and went out in the second half and won the game.

“The most important thing was to get the result.

“The character of the team was so good and it is great the way the players fight back in games.

“It was a difficult first half, we were quite open in our structure and the position was not really where we wanted it to be.

“At half-time in the dressing room we talked about how to adjust small things and not panic.

“How we can have small adjustments, better positions and find better rhythm inside the game.

“And also get more stability in how to defend the transitions.

“And I think the players answered really well.

“That says a lot about the character of the players that we don’t stress ourselves in these situations.”

‘We don’t talk about it’

Aberdeen may only be top of the table for less than 24 hours as second placed Celtic, three points behind but with a superior goal advantage, are in action on Sunday.

This was a powerful message from the Dons that they remain very much on track under Thelin despite the heavy loss to Celtic.

The bubble has not burst at Piitodrie, instead it continues to rise under the Swede.

Asked if getting to the top of the table could deliver a psychological boost to his players, Thelin said: “Actually we don’t talk about it at all.

“We try to be game by game and focus on the right things.”

Free flowing Dons delivering goals

The Dons continued their scintillating Premiership form with second half goals from Ante Palaversa, Topi Keskinen, Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet.

However a vital penalty save from keeper Dimitar Mitov late in the first half provided the platform for the victory.

McGrath ruled out due to surgery

Aberdeen striker Nisbet returned to the squad having missed the previous three matches with a calf injury.

The Scotland international was named on the bench – and pitched in with a goal and assist on his introduction.

Midfielders Jamie McGrath and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, who both started the semi-final, were absent from the squad to face Dundee.

Heltne Nilsen was ruled out by illness and McGrath sidelined as he underwent minor surgery from suffering a head-knock against Ross County earlier this season.

McGrath is expected to be back for the first game after the international break.

Their absence were the only changes to the starting XI that lost to Celtic, with Ante Palaversa and Leighton Clarkson coming in to replace them.

Asked on when they will return, Thelin said: “I think it’s quick.

“Sivert was ill, so there’s no danger.

“Jamie had minor surgery. We had to make a decision after his hit against Ross County.”

Both sides created opportunities in an open first half with Graeme Shinnie threatening with a low shot across goal.

Duk also had two shots saved by Dundee keeper Jon McCracken.

However, it was late in the first half when a high tempo match really ignited.

Keeper Mitov the spot-kick hero

Dundee were awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute when Murray muscled his way in front of Gavin Molloy near the byline.

Centre-back Molloy hauled Murray’s shirt and pulled the striker to the ground.

From the resultant spot kick Mitov dived to his left to block Murray’s low penalty.

The ball cannoned off Mitov out to Seb Palmer-Houlden who blasted over.

Aberdeen hit two quickfire goals

Aberdeen went ahead in the 53rd minute when Dundee failed to clear a corner and Molloy headed back into the heart of the box.

Midfielder Palaversa pounced to fire a clinical 15-yard half-volley beyond keeper McCracken into the far corner.

In the 57th minute Dundee defender Clark Robertson misjudged a clearance that fell into Topi Keskinen‘s path.

The Finland international drove at goal and lashed a vicious, clinical 10 yard drive beyond the keeper.

Dundee hit back in the 70th minute when Murray got in front of Jack MacKenzie to meet a Scott Tiffoney cross to head in from 12 yards.

Aberdeen responded immediately when two substitutes combined to make it 3-1.

Nisbet quickly took a free-kick in the Dons’ half and curled a superb delivery behind the defence to the onrushing Vicente Besuijen.

Besuijen chested the ball down then fired in a fantastic 15 yard finish – he had been on the pitch for less than a minute.

Seven minutes into time added on Nisbet collected a pass from Shayden Morris, took a touch then fired a low 20-yard drive that took a deflection beyond the keeper.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 7 (Milne 85), Rubezic 7, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 6; Palaversa 8, Shinnie 7; Keskinen 6 (Morris 67), Clarkson 6 (Besuijen 71), Duk 7; Sokler 6 (Nisbet 71).

Substitutes not used: Doohan, McGarry, MacDonald, Ambrose, Stewart.

DUNDEE (3-4-2-1): McCracken 6; Astley 6, McGhee 6 (Ingram 64), C. Robertson 6; Mulligan 6 (F. Robertson 91), Cameron 7, Sylla 6, Larkeche 6 (Koumetio 79); Palmer-Houlen 6, Adewumi 6 (Tiffoney 64); Murray 7 (Main 90).

Substitutes not used: Sharp, Braybrooke, Portales.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 19,274

Man-of-the-match: Ante Palaversa (Aberdeen)