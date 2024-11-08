Kevin Nisbet fitness update for Dundee clash delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Nisbet fitness update for Dundee clash delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss also provides a timeline on the return to action from long-term injury of midfielder Dante Polvara.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nissbet will return to action against Dundee on Saturday after a recent injury lay-off, confirmed manger Jimmy Thelin.

Scotland international Nisbet has missed the previous three games due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old old was given a late fitness test ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic, but lost his battle to make the Hampden clash.

Aberdeen would go on to lose the semi-final 6-0 to end a 16-game unbeaten streak under Thelin.

On a season long loan from English Championship club Millwall, Nisbet has scored three times for the Dons in seven appearances.

Aberdeen will go top of the table on Saturday, albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours, if they avoid defeat to Dundee at a sold-out Pittdrie.

The Dons are level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic but the Parkhead club are not in action until Sunday.

Thelin said: “You will see Kevin Nisbet in the squad tomorrow.

“He trained well the whole week with no setbacks.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS
Polvara return timeline revealed

Thelin also confirmed midfielder Dante Polvara is closing in on a return to action.

Polvara has been ruled out for the whole campaign so far after suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season training.

The 24-year-old American is on course to return to Thelin’s squad for the away trip to St Mirren on Saturday, November 23.

Thelin said: “After the international break Dante will be fully ready to compete for a place in the squad.”

