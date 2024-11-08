Kevin Nisbet fitness update for Dundee clash delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nissbet will return to action against Dundee on Saturday after a recent injury lay-off, confirmed manger Jimmy Thelin.

Scotland international Nisbet has missed the previous three games due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old old was given a late fitness test ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic, but lost his battle to make the Hampden clash.

Aberdeen would go on to lose the semi-final 6-0 to end a 16-game unbeaten streak under Thelin.

On a season long loan from English Championship club Millwall, Nisbet has scored three times for the Dons in seven appearances.

Aberdeen will go top of the table on Saturday, albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours, if they avoid defeat to Dundee at a sold-out Pittdrie.

The Dons are level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic but the Parkhead club are not in action until Sunday.

Thelin said: “You will see Kevin Nisbet in the squad tomorrow.

“He trained well the whole week with no setbacks.”

Polvara return timeline revealed

Thelin also confirmed midfielder Dante Polvara is closing in on a return to action.

Polvara has been ruled out for the whole campaign so far after suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season training.

The 24-year-old American is on course to return to Thelin’s squad for the away trip to St Mirren on Saturday, November 23.

Thelin said: “After the international break Dante will be fully ready to compete for a place in the squad.”