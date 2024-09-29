Aberdeen fans hail their heroes as Dons rack up 12th straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans hail their heroes as Dons rack up 12th straight win

Supporters impressed on social media by their side's fighting spirit after hard fought win at Dundee on Saturday.

By Paul Third
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Aberdeen Fans during a William Hill Scottish Premiersihp match between Dundee FC and Aberdeen at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on September 28, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
More than 4,000 Aberdeen fans cheered their side to victory at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will have learned a lot after watching his side rack up their 12th win in a row with the 2-1 win at Dundee on Saturday.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen gave the Dons victory at Dens Park but it was the resilience shown in the second half which helped the Reds take all three points.

Dons fans were thrilled to watch their side claim another valuable three points after being tested by Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

Peter Cooper wrote on Facebook: “I think we needed a second half like that just to let Jimmy see the other side of players.

“A good team wins good and bad. Lessons still learned also.”

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

John Moir agreed: “Dundee best team the Dons have faced this season. Dons were playing well until the penalty changed things.

“Second half more competitive and challenging but Dons teamwork good enough to win the day. Well done.”

Ronnie Martin added: “Tough away fixture, dug out the result. December 20th last season before we passed the 18 point mark, what a difference.”

‘We are not getting carried away but why shouldn’t we?’

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

The win means Thelin has matched the record 12-game winning start from former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill manager in 2000.

The Dons boss can set a new benchmark if he leads his side to victory against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Mitch Dum is proud of the remarkable start his side has made under the new manager.

He wrote: “There are so many detractors saying we’re getting carried away and are on this crazy bandwagon.

“That we’ve had an easy run of games, but surely to the Old Firm every domestic game is an easy one? – always conveniently forgetting their massive financial advantage.

“That’s 12 wins in a row, we have a team that are playing good football with smiles on their faces, over a starting 11’s worth of scorers and every player prepared to run for every ball.

“We are not getting carried away but why shouldn’t we? We have every right to as we have a team to be proud of.

“Congratulations to our manager for a historic achievement.”

Matt Pirie wrote: “Very poor second half but… We ground it out! Take the three points! 12 out of 12 is some doing. Back to work Monday and we go again!”

Ivor Cheung agreed: “12 wins on the bounce is unreal form by any team’s standards.

“Wish folk would stop confusing that with 12 games unbeaten as there’s a big difference.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Record-setting boss Jimmy Thelin proud of Aberdeen and fans after securing 12th straight victory…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at full-time after the Dons beat Motherwell in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Flawless Aberdeen entering run of fixtures which could DEFINE Jimmy Thelin's first…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and coach Peter Leven (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen players will be 'gutted' if Peter Leven leaves for St Johnstone, says midfielder…
Attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership clash at Dundee. Image; SNS
Jimmy Thelin confirms Duk's Aberdeen squad return and explains Peter Leven's value to the…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen grant Peter Leven permission to talk with St Johnstone about vacant managerial job
Jimmy Thelin trying to equal Martin O'Neill's record, a midfield/attack selection headache and Duk all feature in our Dundee v Aberdeen talking points.
Dundee v Aberdeen: Will we see Duk at ground where Reds last tasted 90-minute…
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.
Meet the football-mad teen content creator from Aberdeen making a name for himself on…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: The Jimmy Thelin X-factor characteristic key to Aberdeen's resurgence
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone make move to talk to Aberdeen's Peter Leven regarding vacant managerial position
5
Aberdeen's Gavin Molly in action against Airdrie's Murray Aiken iduring a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on protecting Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen from potential burnout

Conversation