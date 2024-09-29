Aberdeen fans hail their heroes as Dons rack up 12th straight win

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will have learned a lot after watching his side rack up their 12th win in a row with the 2-1 win at Dundee on Saturday.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen gave the Dons victory at Dens Park but it was the resilience shown in the second half which helped the Reds take all three points.

Dons fans were thrilled to watch their side claim another valuable three points after being tested by Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

Peter Cooper wrote on Facebook: “I think we needed a second half like that just to let Jimmy see the other side of players.

“A good team wins good and bad. Lessons still learned also.”

John Moir agreed: “Dundee best team the Dons have faced this season. Dons were playing well until the penalty changed things.

“Second half more competitive and challenging but Dons teamwork good enough to win the day. Well done.”

Ronnie Martin added: “Tough away fixture, dug out the result. December 20th last season before we passed the 18 point mark, what a difference.”

‘We are not getting carried away but why shouldn’t we?’

The win means Thelin has matched the record 12-game winning start from former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill manager in 2000.

The Dons boss can set a new benchmark if he leads his side to victory against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Mitch Dum is proud of the remarkable start his side has made under the new manager.

He wrote: “There are so many detractors saying we’re getting carried away and are on this crazy bandwagon.

“That we’ve had an easy run of games, but surely to the Old Firm every domestic game is an easy one? – always conveniently forgetting their massive financial advantage.

“That’s 12 wins in a row, we have a team that are playing good football with smiles on their faces, over a starting 11’s worth of scorers and every player prepared to run for every ball.

“We are not getting carried away but why shouldn’t we? We have every right to as we have a team to be proud of.

“Congratulations to our manager for a historic achievement.”

Matt Pirie wrote: “Very poor second half but… We ground it out! Take the three points! 12 out of 12 is some doing. Back to work Monday and we go again!”

Ivor Cheung agreed: “12 wins on the bounce is unreal form by any team’s standards.

“Wish folk would stop confusing that with 12 games unbeaten as there’s a big difference.”