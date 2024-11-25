Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists title talk is premature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists title talk is premature

Dons midfielder Shinnie craves leading the club to silverware - but is not entertaining a debate on his club's Premiership title prospects.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie believes talk of Premiership title challenges this early in the season is madness.

The Dons suffered their first defeat of the Premiership campaign when they were beaten 2-1 by St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

With Celtic winning at Hearts, Jimmy Thelin’s side are now three points behind the Hoops, prompting discussion about whether the Dons can maintain a challenge.

Shinnie insists all talk of a title challenge is outside noise as far as he and his team-mates are concerned.

The Reds captain said: “People will talk, it’s the way it goes.

“It’s a long season. People talk about title challenges in October and November – which is madness.

“It’s so early, because within five games it can look very different if you get carried away.

“I know it’s not what people want to hear and it’s boring, but things can change very quickly if you let yourself get carried away.

“In-house we are just focused on getting back to winning ways and letting the outside noise be as it is.”

‘There will always be scrutiny’

Shinnie knows Aberdeen’s title prospects have been a subject of great debate among the media and football fans in Scotland this season.

But the combative midfielder insists trying to keep apace with the champions has not been discussed at Pittodrie.

He said: “There will always be the scrutiny of ‘can Aberdeen keep it up?’ – that’s not something we can control and is natural in football.

“I wouldn’t say we’re trying to put pressure on Celtic. It’s about winning as many games as we can and picking up points.

“We have opened up a gap below us so we don’t want to lose that – we want to build on that.

“It’s up to us to carry that pressure, that’s what it’s like being at this club.

“Whether it was last season when we were underperforming, or this season when we’re up at the top end of the league.

“There is always pressure at clubs like this – whatever you do.”

‘Trophies is something I am desperate to do at Aberdeen’ – Shinnie

It was the Hoops who ended Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the season with a 6-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier this month.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie following the League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

Brendan Rodgers has been a constant roadblock for the Dons captain during his time with Aberdeen, but Shinnie remains driven to bring silverware back to Pittodrie.

He said: “I would never shy away from the fact winning trophies is something I am desperate to do at Aberdeen.

“It’s tough, especially when Celtic have been as dominant as they have been over the years.

“But there’s still life in me yet, so I’ll continue to fight for as long as I can.

“It’s about handling that and it’s also about controlling what we can do and not letting it affect us.”

Shinnie focused on getting the Dons back to moving ball quickly and winning

Graeme Shinnie addressed the media at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Saturday’s league defeat was a sore one to take for Shinnie and his team-mates, but the captain is focused on responding when his side face Hibernian at Easter Road tonight.

The Hibees are bottom of the Premiership, with one win from 13 games, but Shinnie says the focus is on what his club are doing.

He said: “Hibs have had a lot of good performances but have lost a lot of late goals.

“I think it’s four or five games – and if they’d held on they’d have been right up the league.

“Obviously they are where they are for a reason, but I think they’re a good team with good players. We have to be aware of that.

“This week will be about us. It’s about getting back to what we’re good at and getting back to winning ways.

“We have had a great start to the season – we have to remember that – and can’t let one defeat derail what we’re doing.

“On Saturday we didn’t do the things we had been doing well against St Mirren, so we have to get back to that.

“We know we were too slow moving the ball, we didn’t move it fast enough or work it in behind enough.

“In this league, if you don’t perform to a level, you get punished for it.”

Conversation