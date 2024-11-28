Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has complete faith in fringe full-backs Jack Milne and James McGarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has complete faith in fringe full-backs Jack Milne and James McGarry

Defensive duo McGarry and Milne have been on the periphery this season, but the Dons manager insists he has total confidence in the full-backs.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Queen's Park's Jack Turner in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he has 100% confidence in Jack Milne and James McGarry to play their part when called upon.

Both full-backs have been peripheral figures this season, with the Dons manager fielding a largely unchanged back four of Nicky Devlin, Slobodan Rubezic, Gavin Molloy and Jack MacKenzie.

McGarry has yet to play a league game this season – with all of his four appearances for the Aberdeen in this campaign coming in the Premier Sports Cup.

Milne has made seven appearances, with four in the league and three in the League Cup.

Dons boss Thelin has been encouraged by the progress of both players this season and says Milne and McGarry have his total backing.

Thelin said: “Usually when you start a new season, you want to get some parts like a core to be stable, but I think the improvement of Jimmy McGarry and Jack Milne has been really, really good and also how they have grown.

“It’s a lot of improvements, and when it’s time for them, I’m going to trust them 100 per cent.

James McGarry in action for the Dons at Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup in July. Image: Shutterstock.

“Jimmy is still really, really strong in attacking, but also have improvements in positional play in a four-back line.

“That’s really nice to see – even if they haven’t played so much, but they play at training, 11 vs 11 – and how they take small steps in the right direction all the time.

“That’s so nice with football. Sometimes the opportunity or the things happen and then the dynamics change.

“I’m 100 per cent sure it’s going to be fine when they get the time to play.”

‘There has been huge improvement’ in Jack Milne

Jack Milne (R) and Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Milne’s chance could come this weekend, with the defender on standby to make his first league start on Sunday at Hearts if Devlin, who limped off in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Hibernian, fails to recover in time for the trip to Tynecastle.

Thelin said: “Jack can play both centre-back and full-back, and how I see how he conducts himself now and he has grown in this situation.

“There has been a huge improvement in his understanding of the game.”

Thelin insists there are no shortcuts

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s outstanding start to the campaign has hit a bump in the road in the last two away matches, with Hibernian’s late equaliser on Tuesday denying the Dons a return to winning ways following their weekend defeat at St Mirren.

While there is disappointment at not holding on for all three points at Hibs, the Aberdeen boss is not concerned by the dip in results.

Thelin has regularly expressed his belief he is at the start of a three-year plan with his squad and the club, and is trying to find improvement in the short, medium and longer-term.

He said: “Everybody was a bit disappointed for the last chance and the last goal to score, but it was a huge learning point for us.

“We also we have to think about the positive things and try to come back.

“For me, it’s different. One thing is how we have a bigger idea to grow, how we can improve our recruitment, how we train, the pathway for talent – that’s a longer term because it takes time.

“It’s not just ‘do this’ and now it’s working, or tell someone who is this age: ‘Now you have to be this good in two months.’ It’s impossible. You have to make the journey.

“Sometimes it happens quicker, sometimes it takes longer time. That’s one thing.

“During a season, it’s also really short term, game by game.

“You have to have the long term in mind to be consistent, but also now we have to find the best solutions for now.

“It’s also a short-term job. You have to do the first part of the season and see the trends  – how we perform.

“If you need to adjust something or change something. Then you have game by game. It’s also short,  medium and long term at the same time.”

 

