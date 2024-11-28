Aberdeenshire firm’s multi-million-pound contract on subsea super cable project

A Fraserburgh firm has won a multi-million-pound contract to help deliver an electricity superhighway cable link between Peterhead and England.

It’s part of work on a converter station that will help connect a 436 km subsea HVDC cable system to existing network infrastructure.

David Smith Contractors will carry out civil engineering works on the site near Boddam, south of Peterhead.

Managing director David Smith said the contract is good news for his firm and the local economy.

David Smith Contractors invests back

“Everybody wants to be part of a winning story,” he said.

“It’s great for me because I have employed more people and I can invest more money in plant equipment.

“Every payday they pay me, I pay that back to my local employees and it goes back into the local economy in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“You can’t get better than that.”

Works will involve the excavation of the site and the use of local quarried stone to create a level platform for the construction of the converter station building.

This is expected to be completed by July next year.

Taking on young apprentices

“It’s been an amazing journey for me and my company,” Mr Smith added.

“It’s raising our profile a wee bit which is always great. A lot of other things in the pipeline will be coming off in the next year or two regarding more of this type of work.

“It’s brilliant to be in at the start.”

David Smith Contractors has a team of 125 working on jobs across Scotland.

“It’s good to have work at home — our offices are here, and the quarry is in Peterhead,” he said.

“We have a big drive towards apprentices, so we have young people we’re taking on the journey as well. It’s part of what we’re about.”

The contract was awarded by principal contractor BAM Nutall – who along with their consortium partner Hitachi Energy are responsible for the delivery of converter stations at either end of the subsea cable.

When complete, it will provide enough electricity to power two million homes.

Commitment to local supply chain

Jamie Wallace, from SSEN Transmission, is lead project manager for the Peterhead converter station site.

He said: “This announcement demonstrates how investing in upgrading the electricity grid to transmit green energy and the creation of good quality local jobs go hand in hand.

“David Smith Contractors has already worked with another of our key contractors, Keltbray, in carrying out enabling works as part of the EGL2 project – constructing a first-class platform for our temporary site welfare and office complex.

“During our public consultations held in advance of the project we made a commitment to engage with the local supply chain while delivering social value in the community.

“This appointment underlines the commitment we share with our partners to maximise local employment and business opportunities.

“Which will continue throughout the construction phase of the project and beyond.”

It’s part of a £20bn investment programme led by SSEN Transmission to upgrade the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

Application for Netherton Hub development

The area around Peterhead is set to play a key role in Scotland and the UK’s energy security and clean power targets.

Meanwhile, SSEN Transmission has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for its Netherton Hub development to the west of the town.

If granted this will provide another significant boost to the local economy.