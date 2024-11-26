Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes emotions over Ester Sokler wonder-goal cost Dons victory at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes emotions over Ester Sokler wonder-goal cost Dons victory at Hibernian

The Dons were left to rue two goals conceded in injury time in a 3-3 thriller at Easter Road.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-3 draw with Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes his side must learn to control their emotions after they missed the chance to move level with Celtic at the top of the Premiership following an incredible 3-3 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

There was no hint of the drama to come when second half goals from Jamie McGrath and Nicky Devlin looked to have completed a comeback for the Dons following Joe Newell’s first half opener for Hibs.

As the match reached stoppage time, the home side thought they had netted a late leveller when Nicky Cadden fired home a spectacular free kick.

However, the drama was just beginning – as Ester Sokler netted with an overhead kick for Aberdeen for what they thought would be the winner.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 with Graeme Shinnie and Jack Milne. Image: SNS

There was one last twist in the tale, though, as Rocky Bushiri rescued a point for the home side when he scrambled home for the Premiership’s bottom club in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Thelin said: “There was so much emotion and we lost concentration and made a collective mistake.

“You have so much emotion when you score a goal to make it 3-2, and it’s an amazing goal, and you celebrate, and then it’s just a kick-off, and then the game is over, and then this happens.

“That’s a really tough learning point from us today – like the game is not over until it’s over, and Hibernian take this opportunity and we get one point.

“The first reaction is disappointment in the dressing room. Football games are tough and there is always a last chance out there.

“We know we have to be compact and close to each other, but we weren’t.

“Football games are tough and there is always the last chance out there somewhere in the last minutes of a game or the last seconds of a game.”

Dons must learn from their mistakes

Hibernian’s Rocky Bushiri celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3. Image: SNS.

The draw means the Dons are two points behind leaders Celtic and nine ahead of third-placed Rangers having played a game more than the two Glasgow clubs.

But, for Thelin, the focus is on ensuring his side learn from the mistakes they made as they turn their attention to their return to Edinburgh on Sunday to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Dons manager said: “We keep pushing and try to win the game, so we put the focus on that and go back to Aberdeen and come back to Edinburgh on Sunday again.

“No, I’m not going to get concerned, because as long as we know what we have to improve we have to keep focused on that.

“It’s difficult to explain, because sometimes you get emotional in games.

“We have to come back to concentration – after this situation there’s not so much time left, but still we know, now we learn, it can happen if you’re not concentrated and really, really focused.

“That’s a learning point, but we also have to think about the good things today. That we come back and fight us back into the game.

“Of course, if you’re so close to winning a game, you get these feelings.

“But now it’s not, and now we have to think of the positive things today instead – like how we come back to the game, how we scored three goals away, and how the team spirit was after one down in half-time.”

Praise for Aberdeen super-sub Shayden Morris

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Hibernian’s Nicky Cadden in action. Image: SNS.

It may have been a bittersweet outcome for Aberdeen, but Thelin was pleased with the impact of substitute Shayden Morris off the bench after he had a hand in two of the goals in the second half.

The Dons boss said: “Shayden has been good for a long period now. How he has matured and grown as a player, and his decision making, is good.

“He was good also against St Mirren – he doesn’t get as many balls as we want, but he was really good against St Mirren also – so I think he’s in a good place right now and performs really well.”

