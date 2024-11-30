Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan hopes ex-Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev learned from racism incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan hopes ex-Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev learned from racism incident

Logan was racially abused by former Celtic player Tonev in 2014.

By Danny Law
Shay Logan during his time with Aberdeen.
Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has spoken about being the victim of racial abuse.

In an interview with PLZ Soccer, the 36-year-old discussed being racially abused by former Celtic player Aleksandar Tonev during a match at Celtic Park in September 2014.

The Bulgarian, who was on loan from Aston Villa, received a seven-match ban.

Logan hopes the Bulgarian learned from the incident but admits episodes of racism are far too common in professional football.

Logan said: “It didn’t really affect me.

“I never held a grudge against him and I never actually came across him again.

“You could apologise but at the end of the day you have said what you said at the time and it’s like, right you’ve had your ban, let’s move on.

“But I got an apology from Celtic in terms of from the club.

“It happened and it is what it is and you can’t really do much now.

“It’ll happen again to somebody else, it’ll happen this season. I can guarantee that.

“The person who is saying it has a choice and it’s his choice to say what he wants to say at that particular time.

“The damning thing is when you are a black player or a player of ethnicity when somebody’s angry at you the first thing they think about is to say something about your colour and I just don’t get it.”

Logan joined Aberdeen from Brentford in 2014 and went on to make 294 appearances for the Dons before moving to Cove Rangers in 2021.

He continued: “It is a choice people have to deal with and hopefully Tonev learned from it and never went on and said anything else like that.

“I don’t hate him, I’ve never hated anybody. I just hope he learned from the experience because to me it was water off a duck’s back.”

Seven-game ban for ex-Celtic player

Shay Logan after a match against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Logan said he did not want Tonev’s football career to be over as a result of the incident.

Tonev left Aston Villa in 2015 and had spells in Italy for Frosinone and Crotone before ending his career at Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv. He retired at the age of 32.

Logan said: “What is held accountable? How many games is good enough? Is seven games enough? Ten? Three? A whole season?

“I didn’t want him to lose his career just from something he said to me because it didn’t affect me. I would feel bad if he lost his career, if the punishment was you can’t play football again, just because of a spur of the moment thing he said to me.

“What is the proper action at the end of the day? I think Tonev got banned for seven games.

“For me, like I said when I went to court, I don’t care if you ban him, fine him, sack him, it’s irrelevant to me.

“But if somebody wants to make that sort of remark then they have to be held accountable.”

