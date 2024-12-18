Aberdeen firm’s key role in new North Sea floating wind farm projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm’s key role in new North Sea floating wind farm projects

The three multi-billion-pound projects will each containing hundreds of floating turbines.

By Kelly Wilson
Joseph Strachan, business development and commercial director at Bilfinger with Dan Jackson, founding director of Cerulean Winds. Image: Big Partnership
Joseph Strachan, business development and commercial director at Bilfinger with Dan Jackson, founding director of Cerulean Winds. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeen energy service firm Bilfinger will be the operations and maintenance partner for a new multi-billion-pound North Sea wind farm project.

It has been appointed by Cerulean Winds to join a number of companies developing the Aspen, Beech and Cedar floating offshore wind farms which collectively will generate 3GW of renewable energy.

Each will contain hundreds of floating turbines with the aim to create an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

The sites, which will form the North Sea Renewables Grid, is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, with first power targeted in 2028.

‘Signficant milestone’ for Bilfinger

Dan Jackson, Cerulean founding director, said: “This is the story of the North Sea transition in a nutshell – a leading oil and gas service provider redeploying its skilled workforce and expertise to scale up floating wind.

Three floating wind farms would supply a North Sea grid under Cerulian's plans.
Three floating wind farms would supply a North Sea grid under Cerulean’s plans. Image: Big Partnership

“Bilfinger is joining an alliance of exceptional companies united by a shared ambition to advance the floating offshore wind industry in Scotland and deliver clean power to the UK.”

The 1GW Aspen site will be developed first, providing new offshore wind capacity helping to meet the UK government’s 50GW by 2030 target.

Bilfinger, based in Bridge of Don, will advise during the detailed design of the Aspen site and once the development is built.

Sandy Bonner, Bilfinger president engineering and maintenance UK, said: “Being
selected as the operations and maintenance partner for these pioneering floating wind
farms is a significant milestone for us, which underscores our commitment to
advancing renewable energy solutions and leveraging our extensive experience in the
energy sector.

“Our early involvement in the design phase will allow us to optimise maintenance strategies and support the project’s ambitious goals of industrial decarbonisation and enabling electrification of oil and gas facilities.

“We look forward to contributing to the success of these ground-breaking projects and driving forward the future of clean energy.”

