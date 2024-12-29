Jim Goodwin calls for lifetime bans for Aberdeen fans who threw vodka bottle and missiles at Dundee United dugout

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has called for lifetime bans for the Aberdeen supporters who threw missiles at the United dugout.

Former Dons boss Goodwin said a vodka bottle, coins and lighters were thrown towards the United dugout during the 1-0 win against Aberdeen.

A half-bottle of vodka was thrown onto the pitch during the second half and removed by a match steward.

The Dundee United boss says the missiles were “skimming over the heads” of himself, his background team, the assistant referee and the fourth official.

Goodwin, who managed the Dons from February 2022 to January 2023, wants action to be taken following the incidents.

He said: “There was a bottle of vodka and coins and firelighters and everything coming down on us.

“I’m not sure what I’ve said in the past to upset them that much.

“Obviously, things didn’t work out the way that I would have liked or the way that they would have liked when I was a manager.

“But I haven’t said anything derogatory about that football club.

“To have that type of stuff hurled down on top of us, it’s not acceptable, I don’t think.

“I hope the authorities will look at it.

“It was skimming over our heads and not just mine.

“My background team, the linesmen, the fourth official.”

Goodwin calls for CCTV to be used

Dundee United won the New Firm derby with a dramatic late winner three minutes into added on time.

It is the second time Goodwin has been targeted by missiles thrown by Dons fans at Tannadice.

In March last year Goodwin claimed he was targeted by missiles from the 3,000-strong travelling Dons support, including coins, pies and a cup of juice.

On the latest incident, he said: “I’m curious to know how many things were picked up off the pitch.

“There was a considerable amount of objects thrown in our direction.

“It’s madness in this day and age.

“There’s plenty of cameras there at the game today, CCTV and all of that.

“Hopefully, these guys will be caught and thrown out of football for life.”