Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin refuses to get ‘stressed’ over eight-game winless slump

Aberdeen manager Thelin responded to a question on how he analyses his own performance during what has quickly become an eight-match winless run.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin stands on the touchline in front of travelling Don fans during the 1-0 Premiership loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he not getting stressed in his bid to end a damaging winless run.

But the Swede is determined to lead the Dons back to winning form as soon as possible to keep them in the Euro qualification spots near the top of the Premiership table.

The Dons are now eight games without victory after conceding a dramatic injury time goal to lose 1-0 away at Dundee United.

Thelin’s struggling team have taken just three points from the last possible 24 and have dropped down the standings.

In mid-November, the Reds were level on points with leaders Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen are now third in the Premiership – and their lead over fourth-placed Dundee United has been slashed to three points.

Thelin was asked how much he analyses himself during the winless slump.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target during in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United.
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target during in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He replied: “You have to stay strong and don’t get stressed and speed up the doubt.

“You have to be clear, consistent and keep pushing for the right direction to try to find a way out.

“In difficult times you have to stay together to get out of the other side – I have no doubt we are going to do that.

“Right now, it is tough, but we have to get out the other side.

“We need to do this and build the performance so we can get the three points.”

Dundee United's Kevin Holt meets a long throw in to head in the winner from 10 yards to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
Dundee United's Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen as boss Jimmy Thelin;s side crash to an eighth game without a win. Image: SNS.

Thelin on ‘drive, anger and passion’

After the New Firm derby agony. Aberdeen will have to quickly regroup for Thursday’s Premiership clash with Ross County at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s side have won only once in the previous 10 games in all competitions – a 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie on November 9.

In the last 10 matches, the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet and have conceded 24, and scored 13.

Thelin insists the reaction of his players in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Tannadice shows their drive to deliver wins.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dante Polvara, Slobodan Rubezic and Kevin Nisbet look dejected as Dundee United's Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dante Polvara, Slobodan Rubezic and Kevin Nisbet look dejected as Dundee United's Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

He said: “If you are on a bad run and feel the performance is a little better in a difficult away game then you lose a late goal, it’s a lot of emotions.

“You feel drive, anger and passion.

“We need to try to build up the energy again and get strong at the top of the league.

“That’s what we have to be focused on.

“We were fighting hard and then lost everything in the last second of the game.

“But right now, for me and everybody else, we have to refocus on the next game because it’s coming quick.

“We can’t stay in this moment.”

Thelin’s frustration at conceding late winner straight from a throw-in

Aberdeen were on course to deliver a shut-out for the first time since October 2 against Dundee United.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov delivered a superb display with a series of vital saves.

However, the Reds switched off defensively at a long throw-in from Will Ferry four minutes into time added on at Tannadice.

Holt was able to meet the throw-in within a crowded penalty area to guide in a header from 10 yards.

Thelin was frustrated not only at conceding so late in the game, but also from a set-piece – where his team were well aware of the dangers.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt (C) removes his shirt to celebrate scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
Dundee United's Kevin Holt (C) removes his shirt to celebrate scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “The game was almost over when they scored from the throw-in.

“They have done that very well the whole season and are very strong in that part of the game.

“It is difficult to lose in the last minute, as we know Dundee United are strong from set-plays like corners and long throw-ins.

“Our fans always deliver a big away support and back us all the time. They tried to give energy to the players to get the points.

“Our fans were amazing and I can understand the frustration.

“It is still zero points, and we have to be better for the next game.”

Conversation