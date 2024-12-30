Man appears in court following crossbow incident outside Aberdeen hotel

A man has appeared in court charged with threatening members of the public with a crossbow outside an Aberdeen hotel.

Ian Bannerman, 44, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he was charged with behaving in a threatening manner outside the Sure Hotel by Best Western.

Police were called to an incident at the front of the hotel on the city’s Lang Stracht at around 2.20pm on Friday December 27.

Firearms officers were seen responding to the incident and taking a wheelchair-bound man into custody.

Accused made no plea

Bannerman was subsequently charged with two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon in public without a reasonable excuse.

Appearing in the dock, Bannerman, from Aberdeen, made no plea and was released on bail.

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, 27 December, 2024, we were called to a report of a 44-year-old man causing a disturbance in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“There was no wider risk to the public.”

