Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reacts to dramatic late loss at Dundee United as winless run extends to eight games

Thelin was also asked about the club's bid to sign Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (L) and Duk look dejected during the 1-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he will find a way to lead the club out of an eight game winless tailspin and back to form.

The Dons were left shell-shocked when conceding a dramatic late winner four minutes into time added on to lose 1-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Dundee United netted when Kevin Holt headed in from a long throw into the box.

Thelin admits there were a lot of emotions in the Tannadice dressing room in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic derby defeat.

The struggling Reds have lost three straight games and have taken just three points from the last possible 24.

Despite the loss Thelin insists the performance was an improvement on the last game – a 4-0 humbling at Kilmarnock.

However, he accepts the bottom line is he must deliver wins.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target during in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United.
Swede Thelin said: “There is frustration when we lose a game like we did.

“However. we also have to think that the season is not over and we need to find a way out of this.

“It’s no one else, it’s no magic trick.

“It’s just about the effort and the performance.

“Hopefully we can do a little better, more and more, and then finally get what we deserve.

“It’s a lot of emotions at that moment. But I have to try to look at the last part of the season.

“When we have a run of no victories and also the last game (4-0 loss at Kilmarnock) the performance-wise was not so good.

“However the way competed against Dundee United we were close to each other on the pitch.

“We helped one another far better and took on the challenge in a better way.

“It was a big  big step for us performance-wise. I guess you can recognise in the early part of the season how we want to look.

“And now we have to try to build from this platform and look forward, not look back.”

Dundee United’s Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image; SNS

Aberdeen’s form nosedive continues

Aberdeen’s crash in form is in brutal contrast to the sensational start to the campaign under Thelin.

The Dons were unbeaten in their opening 16 games of the season in all competitions, with 15 wins.

They were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic after 11 games.

Now the Reds are third in the table, only three points ahead of fourth-placed Dundee United.

The ball appears to strike Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin's arm leading a penalty being awarded, before being overturned following a VAR check against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Thelin said: “You have to be clear, you have to be consistent.

“You have to be pushing for the right direction and try to find a way out.

“We need to find this and try to build the performance so we can get the points.

“Now we are right into the season and we are not getting the results.

“But at least against Dundee United we take a new step in the performance and not the result.

“Everybody knows football is about results.

“So we have to do a little bit more to get the result we want.

“And that’s the only way to keep pushing in that and create that belief in what we’re doing.

“If you think about the last game and this game, it was a huge difference.

“You can think you lose every confidence after the Kilmarnock game, but actually the players showed much, much more today.

“So at least we’re going in the right direction in the performance-wise.”

Aberdeen fans set off pyrotechnics during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice.
No comment on signing target

Aberdeen have been linked with Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

It is understood the Dons have submitted an offer for Tobers to the defender’s club,  Grasshoppers of the Swiss Super League.

Tobers is the captain of the Latvia national team and has been capped 37 times.

The winter transfer window opens on Wednesday and the Pittodrie board have confirmed they will back Thelin to strengthen his starting XI.

Asked if there was anything he can say about Tobers, Thelin said: “No.”

