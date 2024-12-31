Aberdeen’s compensation fee for Rangers midfielder Connor Barron revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s compensation fee for Rangers midfielder Connor Barron revealed

The Dons are due to receive a six-figure sum for the midfielder who moved to Ibrox in the summer.

By Danny Law
Rangers' Connor Barron dribbles with the ball at his feet against St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Rangers' Connor Barron in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The compensation Aberdeen are due to receive from Rangers for midfielder Connor Barron has been revealed.

According to the Rangers Review, Rangers will pay the Dons £600,000 for the 22-year-old.

The Ibrox club are understood to have offered the Dons around £500,000 for the player in the summer.

The matter moved to a Scottish FA tribunal when the clubs could not agree a fee to cover Aberdeen’s compensation costs for Barron, who signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club when his Aberdeen contract expired.

Speaking at Aberdeen’s annual meeting in December, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows said the matter had “dragged on for too long”.

Rangers' midfielder Connor Barron (left) holds off a challenge from Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn in a Premiership match at Parkhead.
Rangers’ Connor Barron (left) and Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn battle for the ball. Image: PA

He said: “The rules of the SPFL prohibit me from giving too much information on it.

“However, the situation has dragged on too long.

“On the back of this case, we probably need to look at other ways we can have a better process to come out of this scenario.

“It has been a long, time-consuming process.

“It has taken up a lot of management hours, staff hours and money to try to get to the point where we are.

“The SPFL really should have a more succinct system for this sort of thing and it shouldn’t take six or seven months to deliver.

“On reflection, it should be a catalyst for us to have a better process when it comes to players who go out of contract then move to another club within the same league and they can’t then come to an agreement on what a value should be on the cost recovery.”

Conversation