Aberdeen’s compensation fee for Rangers midfielder Connor Barron revealed

The compensation Aberdeen are due to receive from Rangers for midfielder Connor Barron has been revealed.

According to the Rangers Review, Rangers will pay the Dons £600,000 for the 22-year-old.

The Ibrox club are understood to have offered the Dons around £500,000 for the player in the summer.

The matter moved to a Scottish FA tribunal when the clubs could not agree a fee to cover Aberdeen’s compensation costs for Barron, who signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club when his Aberdeen contract expired.

Speaking at Aberdeen’s annual meeting in December, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows said the matter had “dragged on for too long”.

He said: “The rules of the SPFL prohibit me from giving too much information on it.

“However, the situation has dragged on too long.

“On the back of this case, we probably need to look at other ways we can have a better process to come out of this scenario.

“It has been a long, time-consuming process.

“It has taken up a lot of management hours, staff hours and money to try to get to the point where we are.

“The SPFL really should have a more succinct system for this sort of thing and it shouldn’t take six or seven months to deliver.

“On reflection, it should be a catalyst for us to have a better process when it comes to players who go out of contract then move to another club within the same league and they can’t then come to an agreement on what a value should be on the cost recovery.”