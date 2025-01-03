Ref watch: Was Aberdeen v Ross County at danger of being postponed – and should the Dons have been awarded a penalty?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Was Aberdeen v Ross County at danger of being postponed – and should the Dons have been awarded a penalty?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder looks back on an Aberdeen v Ross County match played in very snowy conditions.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan, left, and referee David Dickinson as play is stopped due to the snow. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan, left, and referee David Dickinson as play is stopped due to the snow. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

There was no happy new year for Aberdeen as they were beaten once again in the league as Ross County ran out 2-1 winners.

The referee for this one was David Dickinson, being supported on VAR by Kevin Clancy.

How did the referee and officiating team get on at Pittodrie?

The conditions were very challenging with the referee halting play in the first half in order for the pitch to be cleared of snow. This was the correct call from the referee as the lines were becoming incredibly difficult to make out.

I don’t think the weather was ever bad enough for the game to have to be postponed.

I must say the staff did an excellent job at half time to remove all the snow off the pitch, which resulted in there being no further issues with snow.

Should Dons have had a penalty?

The first big decision in the game came in the second half.

First half substitute Kevin Nisbet went down under the challenge of Ross County defender Kacper Lopata as he attempted to get onto the rebound of his own shot.

At the time I thought it could have been a penalty but, after seeing the incident again, it wasn’t a deliberate trip or action. It was just two players going for the ball and getting tangled together.

No penalty was correct in my opinion.

The Dons wanted another penalty when Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was taken down by Noah Kenneh.

The Pittodrie ground staff clear snow from the pitch during the match between Aberdeen and Ross County. Image: SNS.

The referee instead awarded an indirect free kick for simulation and cautioned ‘Duk’.

My first reaction was why would he go down as he had worked himself into a very good position.

Having seen a replay I do think there is contact, but it is minimal and also outside of the box.

Therefore VAR could not intervene, even if they thought the referee had made a clear and obvious error.

Overall, I thought the referee had a reasonable game.

He was generous to award a few fouls, particularly to Ross County’s Connor Randall.

Every time he appealed the referee gave him a foul. He even managed to get Topi Keskinen booked for a foul that was never a foul.

But, given the difficult conditions, I thought the referee managed the game well enough.

