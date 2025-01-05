Aberdeen rocked by TWO long-term injury blows as Jimmy Thelin reacts to winless run extending to 10 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen rocked by TWO long-term injury blows as Jimmy Thelin reacts to winless run extending to 10 games

Aberdeen's need for reinforcements in the January transfer window increases with fresh long-term injuries to TWO key first team starters.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic as he is sent off following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have been rocked with long-term injuries to centre-back Gavin Molloy and striker Ester Sokler.

The double injury blow is another setback for boss Jimmy Thelin after the Dons’ winless run extended to 10 games with a 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

Aberdeen have now lost five successive Premiership games for the first time since October 2021 and have taken just three points from the last possible 30.

Thelin confirmed Molloy and Sokler will be out “for a long time”.

Sokler was taken off injured in the 2-1 loss to Ross County and defender Molloy was not in the match-day squad at Fir Park.

It is the latest blow with keeper Dimitar Mitov, defender Jack Milne and attacker Pape Gueye also out injured.

Motherwell's Marvin Kaleta (Front) and Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald in action. Image; SNS
Thelin said: “They are going to stay out for a long time, both of them.

“We keep working with trying to improve the team and stabilise the squad.

“I hope we will see them again this season.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin (C) has a headed shot but it's saved by Motherwell's Aston Oxborough. Image; SNS
Signings in the January window

Aberdeen’s board have confirmed they will back Thelin’s bid to bring in signings during the January transfer window to stop the slump and build for the future.

The Dons have made a bid to sign Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Latvian international captain Tobers, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida and his team are working on a number of targets for the ongoing winter transfer window.

Asked if the injuries to Molloy and Sokler adds to the need for Aberdeen to bring in reinforcements during the window, Thelin said: “Let’s see.

“I know there is a lot of work ongoing right now.

“We have to give some quality inside and stabilise the squad right now because we have some injuries and a bad one.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) and Motherwerll's Marvin Kaleta in action. Image; SNS
Thelin reacts to Rubezic red card

It is understood Aberdeen assistant first team coach Peter Leven and Motherwell coach Richard Foster were both red carded in the Fir Park tunnel at half-time.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute when Slobodan Rubezic received a straight red for an off the ball incident with Tony Watt.

Aberdeen were already a goal down before Rubezic was dismissed after Ewan Wilson had fired home in the 34th minute.

Within 60 seconds of Rubezic’s red card ‘Well exploited the extra man by doubling their advantage via a superb Tawanda Maswanhise goal.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership match against Motherwell at Fir Park. Image: SNS
In the red card incident Rubezic went down on the touchline near the dugouts following a challenge from Tony Watt.

Watt bent over Rubezic and appeared to say something.

The Dons defender jumped up and the back of Rubezic’s head caught Watt’s chin in an accidental clash of heads.

However defender Rubezic also pushed Watt to the ground.

Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is also important to have emotional control when you play football.

“I haven’t seen the situation, I don’t know exactly, but for me it is always important that we I don’t give the opponent some extra energy.

“Or give them some extra to play 11 versus 10.

“In the second half  you can see the character of the players and what is on the pitch.

“We are in a bad run and we were 2-0 down and playing with 10 men.

“However thy were still trying.

“And as long as they have this spirit and they try,  then they always find a way out.

“That is the most important thing to see from the game today.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic as he is sent off following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s collapse in form

Aberdeen began brightly at Fir Park but were two goals and a man down at half-time.

It left Thelin and his team with a mountain to climb in the bid to end a damaging winless run.

Aberdeen have now failed to register a clean sheet in their last 12 games.

Motherwell's Davor Zdravkovski (C) and Aberdeen's Duk in action at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “I think we started the game really well.

“We have a run now on games that we have not performed so well.

“We saw some good performances in the last game at home, but then in a bad moment they scored against us, Ross County.

“This was the same feeling.

“We started the game really well and then we have 10 minutes when Motherwell had momentum.

“The goals are coming in an easy way and we have to find a way to stop that happening.

“We are quite good inside the games but when opponents have momentum, we are not strong enough to resist this.”

