Aberdeen fans vent their fury at Slobodan Rubezic as winless run reaches double figures

Aberdeen supporters have vented their fury at Slobodan Rubezic after the Dons’ winless run reached TEN matches.

Rubezic was shown a straight red card in the first half as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin watched his side let a promising opening come to nothing as they conceded twice in the first half of their 2-0 defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park.

Rubezic was shown a straight red card following an off the ball incident with Motherwell’s Tony Watt with the Dons defender butting heads with the Well striker before shoving Watt to the ground.

The dismissal of the defender, who only just returned to the side for the game after missing Thursday’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County at Pittodrie due to suspension, saw the Red Army turn on the Montenegro international centre-back following a fifth defeat in a row.

Daz Sutherland wrote on social media: “Can we end this Rubi experiment now please? Costs us every single game.”

Duncan McBain wrote: “Rubi has been a problem for all to see for ages! How much more do we have to endure with this player?”

Aberdeen defence comes under fire from fans

The Dons had already gone a goal behind before Rubezic’s moment of madness and the defender had barely reached the dressing room when the home side doubled their lead.

Craig Harris wrote on Facebook: “Stupid from Rubezic. Also the calls for (Angus) MacDonald to play instead? Absolutely woeful defending from him at their second goal. He simply isn’t good enough either.”

Sam Taylor posted: “We are genuinely abysmal. So bad in the final third and cannot defend. This club is failing miserably.”

The carnage continued during the break with Dons coach Peter Leven and his Well counterpart, former Dons captain Richard Foster, also shown red cards during the interval.

Thelin replaced MacDonald with Dante Polvara for the second half with the American partnering Sivert Heltne Nilsen in a makeshift central defence against the Steelmen.

David Paton believes the problems run deeper than dismissed defender Rubezic.

He wrote: “Blame Ruby all you want but there are massive problems within this squad. The back line today has been wild – all over the place . Midfield playing hot potato – no one wants the ball.

“Top end want to scoot around the box – no decent deliveries and no invention or ideas being created.

“Motherwell aren’t great but they are better organised than us.”

Alan Donald added: “There is now something badly wrong with this team now – final ball awful and defensively very poor – the players need to take a long hard look at themselves with this display I’m afraid.

“Rubi suckered into getting sent off is again poor mentality.”

Graham Wright wrote: “We must IMMEDIATELY sign defenders! Until we can defend it doesn’t matter what else is going on midfield and up front. Hopefully our new head of recruitment has spent the first half of the season identifying suitable acquisitions and we are not relying on guesswork signings.”

Josh Forbes added: “Being a better team without natural centre backs tells you everything you need to know.”