Aberdeen fans vent their fury at Slobodan Rubezic as winless run reaches double figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans vent their fury at Slobodan Rubezic as winless run reaches double figures

Rubezic's first half dismissal compounds another miserable afternoon for Jimmy Thelin's side as they slump to a fifth straight defeat at Motherwell.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic is shown a red card by referee Nick Walsh following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic is shown a red card by referee Nick Walsh following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS

Aberdeen supporters have vented their fury at Slobodan Rubezic after the Dons’ winless run reached TEN matches.

Rubezic was shown a straight red card in the first half as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin watched his side let a promising opening come to nothing as they conceded twice in the first half of their 2-0 defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park.

Rubezic was shown a straight red card following an off the ball incident with Motherwell’s Tony Watt with the Dons defender butting heads with the Well striker before shoving Watt to the ground.

The dismissal of the defender, who only just returned to the side for the game after missing Thursday’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County at Pittodrie due to suspension, saw the Red Army turn on the Montenegro international centre-back following a fifth defeat in a row.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as he is sent off following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS
Slobodan Rubezic is ushered off the field by Motherwell players following his red card. Image: SNS

Daz Sutherland wrote on social media: “Can we end this Rubi experiment now please? Costs us every single game.”

Duncan McBain wrote: “Rubi has been a problem for all to see for ages! How much more do we have to endure with this player?”

Aberdeen defence comes under fire from fans

The Dons had already gone a goal behind before Rubezic’s moment of madness and the defender had barely reached the dressing room when the home side doubled their lead.

Craig Harris wrote on Facebook: “Stupid from Rubezic. Also the calls for (Angus) MacDonald to play instead? Absolutely woeful defending from him at their second goal. He simply isn’t good enough either.”

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Sam Taylor posted: “We are genuinely abysmal. So bad in the final third and cannot defend. This club is failing miserably.”

The carnage continued during the break with Dons coach Peter Leven and his Well counterpart, former Dons captain Richard Foster, also shown red cards during the interval.

Thelin replaced MacDonald with Dante Polvara for the second half with the American partnering Sivert Heltne Nilsen in a makeshift central defence against the Steelmen.

David Paton believes the problems run deeper than dismissed defender Rubezic.

He wrote: “Blame Ruby all you want but there are massive problems within this squad. The back line today has been wild – all over the place . Midfield playing hot potato – no one wants the ball.

“Top end want to scoot around the box – no decent deliveries and no invention or ideas being created.

“Motherwell aren’t great but they are better organised than us.”

Alan Donald added: “There is now something badly wrong with this team now – final ball awful and defensively very poor – the players need to take a long hard look at themselves with this display I’m afraid.

“Rubi suckered into getting sent off is again poor mentality.”

Graham Wright wrote: “We must IMMEDIATELY sign defenders! Until we can defend it doesn’t matter what else is going on midfield and up front. Hopefully our new head of recruitment has spent the first half of the season identifying suitable acquisitions and we are not relying on guesswork signings.”

Josh Forbes added: “Being a better team without natural centre backs tells you everything you need to know.”

Conversation