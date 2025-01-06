Aberdeen fan view: Another head-spinning defeat leaves Dons desperate for replacements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Another head-spinning defeat leaves Dons desperate for replacements

Chris Crighton reflects on another disappointing display from the Dons.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during his side's 2-0 loss against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

If Aberdeen’s fall from grace has felt abnormally sharp, that’s because it absolutely has been.

Only once in the club’s history had it experienced both a winning and a winless run of seven games or more within the same season. As the sequence without a victory now extends into double figures, that record has been blown sky high.

Equally head-spinning was the speed with which the roof completely fell in on the Dons here. Though swaying at 1-0 down, their 11 players were still in this match: four touches later, one of Slobodan Rubezic’s frazzled head and three of the ball, they were facing total annihilation.

Jimmy Thelin declined to describe Aberdeen’s appalling form as a crisis before this outing, and while it would seem excessively entitled to apply that label to a team still, somehow, in the top four – a healthier position than it has often occupied in recent times – it is unquestionably experiencing a crisis of confidence, whether or not the manager accepts it is one of results.

Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

That Aberdeen’s best periods of play for many weeks came with ten players and no centre-backs on the field – the result having already been functionally resolved – is both an indictment of the ponderous, meandering fare it has been serving up and a reminder of better times.

So far up the pitch did the Thelin turnover machine formerly operate, it scarcely mattered how many were behind it manning the back door.

Long since did it grind to a halt. So workmanlike and sterile have Aberdeen become it is almost understandable to wish to bash one’s skull against something, even if Rubezic’s choice of target was staggeringly unwise.

It has begun to look like the parts for the repair no longer reside in Pittodrie stores. Scrappage and replacement is the obvious step.

