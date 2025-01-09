Aberdeen transfer target Alexander Jensen ‘ready for step up’, says Swedish expert

Aberdeen transfer target Alexander Jensen is ready to take another step up in his career, according to an expert in Sweden.

The Dons have submitted a bid of £400,000 to Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna for the Danish utility player, who is in the final year of his contract with Allsvenskan outfit, but it is understood Stockholm’s fourth club want £800,000.

Journalist Linus Petersson covers Swedish football for Expressen, and is not surprised to see the Dons showing an interest in the 23-year-old.

Petersson said: “I guess that the negotiations are ongoing, but will a move go through? Maybe.

“I don’t think BP will let him leave for a low fee, but if they can agree on the price, why not?

“It would surely be a step up in his career – one I think he is ready for.”

‘You wonder what all the scouts and sporting directors in Sweden are doing given he is still there’

Petersson has expressed surprise Brommapojkarna have managed to hold on to the player this long after two impressive seasons in Swedish football.

The journalist joked: “You could wonder what all the scouts and sporting directors in Sweden are doing given he is still there, or maybe BP is asking for too much money.

“But it is a surprise that BP has managed to keep him this long.

“He has been really good, so good that bigger clubs should have put enough money on the table for BP to let him go.”

Jensen’s rise has been impressive

Jensen moved from Danish football, where he played for second-tier outfit Fredericia from 2020 to 2023, and established himself as a versatile and reliable member of the Brommapojkarna side.

In his first campaign, he helped his club win the relegation play-off to stay in the top-flight, before they cemented their status last season with a 10th place finish in the 16-team division.

Petersson said: “He came to BP two years ago from the second division in Denmark – a league that a lot of Swedish clubs are buying players from.

“Not many people here knew about him then, but given he has played every minute in Allsvenskan 2023 and 2024, they surely do now.

“He is versatile. I would say that right-back is his normal and best position.

“From there he contributes both offensively and defensively.

“He has great running capacity and is good with the ball.

“Besides that, I know that another journalist described him as a central playmaker, winger, offensive midfielder, ball winner and right-back all in one package.

“So he is versatile, for sure.”

‘Many predict BP will have a tough season’

Neither club nor the player have commented on Aberdeen’s interest, but with Brommapojkarna having returned for pre-season training earlier this week, it seems likely a decision on Jensen’s future will be made soon.

It has been all change at the Swedish club in the close season, with former manager Andreas Engelmark leaving and Ulf Kristiansson and Fredrik Landen now in charge as head coaches.

Brommapojkarna have been busy on the transfer front, too, bringing in a new goalkeeper, left-back and winger.

But a move for Finnish central defender Juhani Pikkarainen collapsed last week and the defender has joined Degerfors instead.

The change of management, and in the squad make-up, has led to uncertainty about what lies ahead for Jensen’s club this year.

Petersson said: “I would say that there are more question marks than exclamation marks around them right now.

“They have lost their coaches – besides that, their best striker from last year, Nikola Vasic, is out for a long time with an injury.

“I think many people predict that BP will have a tough season this year, but let’s wait and see what more they can bring in – and not lose.”