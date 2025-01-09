Stonehaven resident reveals shock after 5ft shark washes up outside home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven resident reveals shock after 5ft shark washes up outside home

Laura Mingo told The P&J she tried to save the shark's life by pushing it back into the water.

By Ross Hempseed
Shark washed up on Stonehaven Bay. Image: Laura Mingo.
A Stonehaven resident bravely tried to assist a struggling shark washed up on the beach.

From her apartment overlooking the south end of Stonehaven Bay, Laura Mingo noticed something peculiar from her window on Thursday morning.

She initially thought it was rubbish that had washed up during the stormy weather, but then noticed a fin flapping and immediately took notice.

Laura headed down to the shore and came face-to-face with a 5ft shark.

The shark had washed up on the beach, so Ms Mingo proceeded to get into the water to help the creature despite the bone-chilling temperature.

It is believed to be a juvenile blue shark.

The shark was struggling on shore. Image: Laura Mingo.

She said: “I didn’t know what to do, I tried to move it with my foot but it was too big.

“I waited for the next tide to come in, grabbed the tail, and went into the water with it.

“I was up to my thighs in water and kept away from its head because I know they recover quickly.

Ms Mingo tried to save the shark after it became stranded

“I managed to refloat it and it went off. It quickly came ashore again, went on to its back.

“It continued to have seizures as I tried to refloat it again.

“I realised at that point it was dying and stopped trying to intervene.”

Ms Mingo told The P&J the incident happened between 7.30am and 8.30am and that due to her job, she needed to leave, but the shark was still thrashing on the beach.

She reported it to the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme and returned several times to check on it.

The shark was found by Laura Mingo early on Thursday morning. Image: Laura Mingo.

Ms Mingo said: “I was shocked when I first saw it and I wanted to help it.

“I’ve had a baby seal outside my flat door before. To see a shark is very unusual.”

She later said a fellow resident had successfully refloated the shark.

SMASS confirmed it is aware of the incident.

