Aberdeen transfer move for Brommapojkarna’s Alexander Jensen could fall down due to high price-tag – report

Aberdeen have been linked to Danish utility player Alexander Jensen – but look like having to pay a hefty price-tag to land him.
Jensen’s club, Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna, are reported by the Daily Record to want £800,000 for him, following the first reports of the Reds’ interest from Scandinavian media and of an initial, rejected, bid of £400,000.
It is thought the sum being sought by Brommapojkarna could prove prohibitive to a deal being done.
The 23-year-old is versatile, however, and has been played frequently at full-back and in midfield during his professional career, which started at Vejle Boldklub – where Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen is, coincidentally, currently on loan.
Jimmy Thelin’s Dons are short on cover at both right and left-back this season, with Nicky Devlin (right), Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry (both left) their current recognised options on both sides of the defence.
The Reds – who are now on a 10-game winless slump following a blistering start under Swedish gaffer Thelin – completed their first signing on the winter window on Monday evening, with the loan (with option to buy) addition of Danish left winger Jeppe Okkels.
