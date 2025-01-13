Aberdeen confirm loan transfer of Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington

Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of “exciting” young Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Alfie Dorrington.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday before travelling to the north-east on Monday to complete his switch until the end of the campaign.

Dorrington, an England under-19 international, made his Spurs first-team debut in an English Premier League match away to Southampton last month.

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin said: “Alfie is a really exciting young prospect who recently made his debut for the Tottenham Hotspur first-team.

“He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.

“We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league.”

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s second centre-back addition in just a few days, with Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers – signed from Swiss side Grasshoppers in a deal worth £600,000 – making his debut in Sunday’s 0-0 Premiership draw with Hearts.

Both players could feature in Wednesday night’s league visit to Rangers – as Thelin’s side look to arrest an 11-match winless run against a second-placed Gers side the fourth-placed Dons were nine points clear of at one stage.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Dorrington needs game-time

We had previously reported how Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, the former Celtic manager, had spoken about the possibility of Dorrington going out on loan last week.

He said: “Alfie is training with us and he has been around the first-team squad and part of the first-team squad.

“He had a pretty significant injury which kept him out of football for quite a while.

“But he is part of the squad and he probably needs to get some game time so we will look for a loan for him.”

Alexander Jensen next?

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s third winter window signing so far overall, with winger Jeppe Okkels joining on loan from Preston North End – also making his debut against Hearts – in what is shaping up to be a very busy January transfer window.

The Dons have also reportedly agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Danish utility player Alexander Jensen, who is in the final year of his contract with Swedish club Brommapojkarna.