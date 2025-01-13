Aberdeen confirm loan transfer of Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm loan transfer of Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington

The Dons had already made two signings during the January transfer window, with Dorrington their third addition.

By Danny Law
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of “exciting” young Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Alfie Dorrington.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday before travelling to the north-east on Monday to complete his switch until the end of the campaign.

Dorrington, an England under-19 international, made his Spurs first-team debut in an English Premier League match away to Southampton last month.

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin said: “Alfie is a really exciting young prospect who recently made his debut for the Tottenham Hotspur first-team.

“He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.

“We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league.”

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s second centre-back addition in just a few days, with Latvia skipper Kristers Tobers – signed from Swiss side Grasshoppers in a deal worth £600,000 – making his debut in Sunday’s 0-0 Premiership draw with Hearts. 

Both players could feature in Wednesday night’s league visit to Rangers – as Thelin’s side look to arrest an 11-match winless run against a second-placed Gers side the fourth-placed Dons were nine points clear of at one stage.

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Dorrington needs game-time

We had previously reported how Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, the former Celtic manager, had spoken about the possibility of Dorrington going out on loan last week.

He said: “Alfie is training with us and he has been around the first-team squad and part of the first-team squad.

Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur, left, is substituted on against Southampton. Image: Shutterstock.
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur, left, is substituted on<br />against Southampton. Image: Shutterstock.

“He had a pretty significant injury which kept him out of football for quite a while.

“But he is part of the squad and he probably needs to get some game time so we will look for a loan for him.”

Alexander Jensen next?

Dorrington is Aberdeen’s third winter window signing so far overall, with winger Jeppe Okkels joining on loan from Preston North End – also making his debut against Hearts – in what is shaping up to be a very busy January transfer window.

The Dons have also reportedly agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Danish utility player Alexander Jensen, who is in the final year of his contract with Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

