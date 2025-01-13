Boss Jimmy Thelin on two-point plan to get Aberdeen back on track and deliver long-term success

Boss Jimmy Thelin is confident successful recruitment in the January transfer window will get struggling Aberdeen back on track.

And he believes strengthening in future windows will bring success back to Pittodrie.

Being backed in transfer windows by the club’s board is a key pillar of Thelin’s two-point plan to turn around the short-term – and long-term fortunes – of the Reds.

The Swede is also determined to develop and maximise talent already at the club who he views as key to his Pittodrie vision going forward.

Aberdeen are in the midst of an 11-game winless slump with only four points secured from the last possible 33.

In a bid to turn around that collapse in form, Thelin has drafted in winter reinforcements with Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels already signed.

Centre-back Tobers and winger Okkels both made debuts from the start in the 0-0 draw with Hearts at Pittodrie.

Latvian international Tobers played a key role in the Dons ending a 13-game run without a clean-sheet stretching back to October 2.

There are more defensive reinforcements lined up.

Aberdeen are understood to have agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal to sign Alexander Jensen from Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

The deal for the 23-year-old could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons if certain milestones are met.

Jensen can play as a full-back and in midfield.

Aberdeen also hope to secure Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Spurs last month when coming off the bench in a 5-0 win at Southampton.

Tottenham boss Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to send the England under-19 international out on loan to gain regular game time.

Thelin said: “We are on a journey here and have a clear picture in our heads on how we want to build a team – on how we want to look in the future.

“One part of that is recruitment and how we work with that. We’re trying to build a stronger team with recruitment. We have a direction and we’re going to use the windows when we have to add qualities.

“However, we have a market to respect and also availability (of players).”

Developing current Aberdeen players

Thelin began his time as Aberdeen manager with a sensational 11-game unbeaten run in the Premiership, taking 31 points from a possible 33.

Aberdeen’s form has crashed in recent months.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are working on sourcing signings during the window to help reignite the season.

However, Thelin also insists developing players already at the club so they reach their potential is remains key in his bid to deliver success.

He points to the progress of Ante Palaversa, who was signed from French club Troyes during the summer on an initial one-year contract.

The Dons had the option to extend his deal by a further two years if the former Croatian under-21 international impressed.

That option was triggered last week, with Palaversa signing with the Dons until summer 2027.

Thelin said: “Another part in building a stronger team is through training.

“To get the best out of the players we already have, like Ante’s progress.

“One part is to bring up the intensity in training sessions and also inside the games.

“We still have a journey to do that.

“If we can cope with this and do it, we will be better as a team.

“That is what we are going to push for as we want to play with more intensity.”

Thelin addresses the need to sign a striker in the window

The stalemate against Hearts underlined signing a proven goalscorer is a priority within the January transfer window.

Striker Ester Sokler is ruled out for at least two months with a hamstring injury.

On-loan centre-forward Kevin Nisbet has netted only four Premiership goals this season, with another striker, Peter Ambrose, scoring once in the league.

Pape Gueye remains Aberdeen’s leading goal-scorer in the Premiership with five goals – but Gueye has been sidelined by a thigh injury for three months.

Former Senegal under-21 international Gueye is set to return this month.

Thelin insists the goal-scoring problem will not be solved solely by a new striker.

Asked if the missed chances against Hearts underlined the need to sign a striker, Thelin said: “I don’t want to be specific like that – for me, it’s always a collective part. How you get the timings and how you co-operate on the pitch.

“You just need to keep working at it. You can’t just only trust one player

“We have to arrive with more players and get more consistent in this part.”