STARTING XI: Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds on his toughest opponent, favourite away ground and how he got his nickname

Billy Dodds is the latest former player tackle our Starting XI Q&A feature.

The former Aberdeen striker, who also managed Caley Thistle to the Scottish Cup final and helped Ross County win the League Cup as assistant boss, reflects on his career highlights – and some of his biggest challenges.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Chelsea in the Full Members Cup quarter-final at Blackburn Rovers in March 1987.

I played in the Youth Cup the night before, up at Leicester and we drove back down the road to London after the game.

The next morning my youth team manager, Gwyn Williams, phoned me and said ‘look, you’re maybe going to have to get back up to Blackburn as David Speedie and a few boys are carrying knocks.’

Sure enough, Speedie lasted half an hour before I replaced him and we lost 3-0 at Ewood Park.

Although I was buzzing I was shattered from playing the night before but I did well enough to stay in the squad for the weekend game against Arsenal and played the last 10 minutes as we beat them 1-0.

What is your career highlight?

I was lucky enough to win silverware in my career but I think making my debut for Scotland was special.

It was bittersweet though as I came off the bench for the last half hour at Latvia and did well enough to make the starting line-up for the next game against Estonia.

Unfortunately that was the infamous game that never was when they didn’t turn up. I got my own back by scoring twice against Estonia a few years later at Tynecastle.

Who is the best player you played with?

There are a few names I can mention here. In terms of players Barry Ferguson was a great all-rounder while Mickey Hazard and Tugay were fantastic technicians.

But as a striker it was partnerships which I focused on and I was lucky to have a few good ones. We were not close off the pitch but on the park Dean Windass and I seemed to have an unbelievable understanding and it was the same with Don Hutchison when we played for Scotland.

In terms of finishing though, Duncan Shearer was the best I played with. I still joke with him today that he took five years off my career because I did all his running.

And who was your toughest opponent?

I was lucky enough to play against Lothar Matthaus when he dropped back to sweeper for Germany but the guy I hated playing against was Brian Martin of Motherwell.

I never had great pace but I was sharp so I used to try and come short and drag centre-halves out and link-up the play then get myself in the box and look to score.

But he followed me everywhere and he was as strong as an ox.

If I tried to run in behind he had the cigar out because of the pace he had. He was a machine.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I saw Brian Irvine nominated himself last week and you know what? I wouldn’t disagree with him.

The Scandinavian lads at Dundee United had some interesting gear though. Kjell Olofsson in particular had a big red parka coat which he loved to wear.

I thought he must love skiing as he wore it so often.

How would your team-mates describe you?

If it’s not moany then it’s definitely Dodo. When I was at Aberdeen we played in the UEFA Cup in 1996 and my name had been listed as Billy Dodo on the teamsheet for a first leg tie at Zalgiris Vilnius in Lithuania.

Of course, I scored twice and was announced as ‘goalscorer for Aberdeen – Billy Dodo.’

Even the Dons fans that night chanted ‘there’s only one Billy Dodo’ and it’s a nickname which has stuck with me since.

What is the best advice you have been given?

As soon as he looks, you run.

Paul Sturrock used to say that to me all the time when I was at Dundee United and he really helped get me going after a disappointing end to my time at Aberdeen.

I wasn’t the quickest and needed wingers which Sturrock knew.

He always said to me ‘see when you’re looking to see when that cross is coming, because you have to be on the move, remember the centre-half has to look when it’s coming in as well so he can attack it. As soon as he glances to see when that cross is coming, you run, you make your move.’

It helped me so much and I even scored for Scotland against Celtic defender Joos Valgaeren when he was playing for Belgium because of that.

Billy Mckay was like me in that respect which is why I always tried to play wingers with him at Caley Thistle too.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Going to Ibrox or Celtic Park as an Aberdeen player was great but Tynecastle had an unbelievable atmosphere.

When I scored the goal for Aberdeen in 1995 there towards the end of the season in a huge game on our way to avoiding relegation, the atmosphere was incredible.

The Aberdeen fans went mental that day.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

The goal at Tynecastle was special because of what was at stake and I scored a great lob for Rangers against Sturm Graz.

But my second goal for Scotland in Bosnia in 1999 stands out because it had everything I never did.

I picked the ball up, beat one player, then the next, and I can remember Neil McCann is screaming out wide for the ball as the Bosnian players are backing away from me.

I remember thinking ‘I’m through here’ and just let fly with my left foot, my weaker one, and it took off like a golf ball from a tee into the top corner.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring a former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would probably go for big Jim McIntyre or wee Neil McCann, two guys I play golf with regularly.

If we were stranded we’d be trying to build a pitch and putt on the island and hopefully there’d be a few beers lying around until help arrived.

If there was golf and we could eat and drink plenty, we’d be fine no bother.

How did you relax away from football?

I’ve probably just given that answer away but it was golf all day long.

If I could have been a professional golfer, it would have been the only sport, I’d have thought twice at playing instead of football.

You might not have to train and work as much would you?