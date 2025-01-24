Joe Harper: Why Pape Gueye and Duk must start in a 4-4-2 for Aberdeen against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Why Pape Gueye and Duk must start in a 4-4-2 for Aberdeen against St Mirren

Attacker Gueye has returned from a four month injury absence and Duk ended a near year-long goal drought when scoring a brace in the Scottish Cup win against Elgin City.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye with fans at full time after the 3-0 win against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Attackers Pape Gueye and Duk should both start against St Mirren as Aberdeen bid to end a 12-game winless run in the Premiership.

After four months out with a thigh muscle injury Gueye returned to action when coming off the bench in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City.

Gueye may have been out for a long time  but he looked sharp enough to warrant a start against St Mirren.

Duk also ended a near year-long scoring drought when netting a double against Elgin.

It was the first time he had scored since a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in February last year.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has played a 4-2-3-1 formation this season.

However, I would like to see him switch to a 4-4-2 on Saturday with Duk and Gueye the two strikers up top.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
A lack of killer touch in front of goal has been one of the problems in the long winless Premiership run.

With Gueye back from injury and Duk back in the goals they should lead the attack.

Hopefully Gueye will quickly rediscover the red-hot form he hit before suffering the injury that wiped out four months of his season.

He was terrorising defences and his sensational solo goal in the 2-1 win against Motherwell underlined what he is capable of.

Gueye is also very impressive in the air and the Dons have struggled to score from set-piece deliveries in his absence.

Duk finally ends long scoring drought

The fact Gueye remains Aberdeen’s top scorer in the Premiership with five goals despite being out for so long is ridiculous.

It was also great to see Duk back in amongst the goals when netting a brace at Borough Briggs.

However what I really liked in that cup game was Duk’s battling qualities and drive.

At one point he had the ball in the box and was surrounded by four or five Elgin players but still fought to successfully retain possession.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates with fans after the 3-0 win at Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
Duk enjoyed an impressive debut season at Aberdeen when finishing the 2023-24 campaign as joint top goal-scorer with Bojan Miovski on 18 goals.

He also scooped the player of the year award that season.

However he has struggled to reproduce the levels of that debut campaign.

Duk scored seven goals last season and had hit a scoring blank this term before Elgin.

Hopefully Duk, who is out of contract in the summer, can rediscover the form of his debut season.

Aberdeen still need to sign a striker

The return of Gueye from injury and Duk’s double against Elgin should not reduce the need for Aberdeen to sign a goalscorer in January.

It is difficult to secure a proven striker in the winter window.

However, I’m sure Thelin and his recruitment team are working hard to secure one this month.

Failing to convert scoring chances and a vulnerability in defence were the two main contributing factors in the winless league slump.

Thelin has moved to fix the frailty at the back by signing three defenders.

Tobers and Jensen have impressed

Centre-back Kristers Tobers and versatile full-back Alexander Jensen were both signed on long-term permanent contracts.

Aberdeen splashed out more than £1million to land Tobers and Jensen.

It looks like money well spent as they have both impressed.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington in action in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Teenage centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also taken on loan from Tottenham and is very highly rated by the Premier League club.

Winger Jeppe Okkels was also secured on loan until the end of the season from Preston North End.

The defensive  einforcements have arrived but the Dons still need to sign a striker.

 

