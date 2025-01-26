Paul Third: Aberdeen fans cannot turn on one of their own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Aberdeen fans cannot turn on one of their own

Dons fans' barracking of Slobodan Rubezic shows the anger around Aberdeen but it will do nothing to help.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

If we did not know it already emotions are running high among the Aberdeen supporters who have grown weary of watching the Dons losing games.

A 12-game winless run finally came to an end with a 3-0 win at Elgin City in the Scottish Cup a week ago but it proved a momentary break from the new normal as Jimmy Thelin’s side reverted to type against St Mirren on Saturday.

The unrest at watching their side lurch from one calamitous result after another in the Scottish Premiership is growing and on Saturday that festering anger reached boiling point.

That Thelin’s side conspired to throw away a game they had a chance of winning is nothing new – but the fact the mistakes continue to happen week after week has given Dons fans everywhere football fatigue.

Fans have grown weary of the weekly defeats

They are tired of watching their team make the same defensive errors and tired of watching the players fail to offer any real attacking threat.

They are just tired of it all right now.

That weariness turned to festering anger and rage at Pittodrie as Slobodan Rubezic was at the heart of St Mirren’s two first-half goals.

Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen and Ross Doohan (31) of Aberdeen mix up leads to the opening goal in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
The first goal by Toyosi Olusanya was shambolic as he rolled the ball into the empty net after Rubezic’s poor header sent him clear on an empty goal.

But it was a breakdown in communication which could have easily been avoided had goalkeeper Ross Doohan not decided to come charging out his goal either.

The problem is, Rubezic was then involved in the second gift-wrapped goal for the Saints as the footrace between the Dons defender and Saints striker Toyosi Olusanya proved to be the mismatch of the season.

Compounding the lack of pace was the way in which the visiting forward then shrugged off Rubezic’s feeble physical attempt to stop him in his tracks before teeing up Mikael Mandron to score.

It was horrendous but what followed was arguably worse.

Fans cannot turn on the team

Rubezic disappeared up the tunnel soon thereafter with the boos of his own support ringing in his ears.

The frustration was understandable but, in Aberdeen’s current situation, does little to help matters one bit.

Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off by manager Jimmy Thelin (right) in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock
Do Aberdeen deserve to be cheered off the park right now?

Of course not, but the same fans who were revelling in win after win being chalked up from July to November have a role to play here when their team needs them most.

Thelin spoke every week about this early in the season. Stay humble, it won’t be like this every week, we stick together.

The Aberdeen manager may not have foreseen the turn of events being quite as dramatic as it has been, but he knew a bump in the road would come at some point.

He also knows getting a team back on track before it goes off the rails completely is a huge task and one which needs everyone to play their part – including the fans.

It’s easy getting behind your side when everything in the garden is rosy but when the chips are down and it’s a real struggle every week?

That’s when you need to stay with your team.

Singling out players helps no-one

There’s a fine line between staying loyal and showing your support and venting your fury when it’s going awry.

For some Dons fans, Saturday was the day they crossed that line.

Injuries and loss of form has crippled this team and there are still glaring areas in need of attention.

We all know it including those with the power to do something about it at Pittodrie.

By all means, voice your displeasure at the team or the club but singling out players is counter productive.

Baiting them as those who jeered Rubezic before cheering when he was replaced is not the way to do it.

