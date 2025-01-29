Sean Wallace: The striker Aberdeen should move to sign in January window

Aberdeen should move to sign St Mirren striker Toyosi Olusanya before the January transfer window shuts.

A goalscorer is desperately needed this month which is notoriously a difficult window to secure a fit, in-form striker.

The Dons’ return of only one goal in the last seven Premiership goals is woeful and a root cause of the Premiership form collapse.

When you combine a lack of cutting edge with Aberdeen’s defensive frailty it is a perfect storm for disaster.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has splashed out more than £1million to strengthen a porous defence this month.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed for £600,000 with full-back Alexander Jensen secured in a £545,000 deal.

That is a major investment in the defence.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

However the glaring and damaging problem that has yet to be solved this window is signing a proven goalscorer.

If Aberdeen emerge from January without signing a striker the window will be a failure due to the over-riding need to bolster the attack.

Striker Olusanya ticks all the boxes

And the answer to that conundrum was running riot at Pittodrie in St Mirren’s 3-0 Premiership win at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s defence, particularly Slobodan Rubezic, were run ragged by Olusanya.

The 27-year-old was in the right place and clinically scored to capitalise on the communication breakdown between Rubezic and keeper Ross Doohan.

For St Mirren’s second goal centre-back Rubezic was a couple of yards ahead of Olusanya in the race to get the ball.

Former Middlesbrough striker Olusanya powered past him on the right-flank.

He then outmuscled Rubezic as he powered past him to reach the byline.

Rubezic asked to be substituted straight after conceding that second goal.

The St Mirren striker has scored 11 goals this season and is clinical, fast and powerful.

With an eye for goal he also has impressive game awareness and movement.

Olusanya’s contract set to expire

Olusanya is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to any interested clubs.

Aberdeen need a striker that can come in and make an immediate impact..

A signing to deliver the goals to haul them out of a league winless hole.

There is no time for a striker to get match sharp if coming in on loan due to lack of game time or a recent return from injury.

There is no time for a centre-forward signing to adapt to the pace of a new league.

Olusanya has spent 18 months in the Scottish top-flight and would be ready to make an immediate impact if Aberdeen landed him.

Obviously St Mirren are desperate to retain their star striker until the end of the season, and beyond.

Olusanya was offered a deal by the Buddies in October that would make him one of the club’s highest ever earners.

He has since been offered improved terms but no agreement has been reached.

Warning it would take a ‘ridiculous’ bid to buy Olusanya

In the immediate aftermath of the win at Pittodrie St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if clubs were monitoring Olusanya.

The St Mirren boss said Olusanya is committed to St Mirren and was “quietly confident” the striker would still be at the club after the window closes.

Robinson said he is under no pressure to sell any player during the window.

But admitted if a club comes in with a “ridiculous bid” the board would have to look at it.

Aberdeen should pitch in with a bid to test that resolve.